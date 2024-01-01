Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Chevrolet Spark

35,596 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Spark

LS CVT LX, Auto, Low Km’s, Priced to sell!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Spark

LS CVT LX, Auto, Low Km’s, Priced to sell!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 10948526
  2. 10948526
  3. 10948526
  4. 10948526
  5. 10948526
  6. 10948526
  7. 10948526
  8. 10948526
  9. 10948526
  10. 10948526
  11. 10948526
  12. 10948526
  13. 10948526
  14. 10948526
  15. 10948526
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
35,596KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CB6SA8NC026120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 59133
  • Mileage 35,596 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS CVT LX, Auto, Low Km’s, Priced to sell! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2022 Chevrolet Spark LS CVT LX, Auto, Low Km’s, Priced to sell! 35,596 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE, Rear Camera, Ford Pass, Heated Seat! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2022 Ford Escape SE, Rear Camera, Ford Pass, Heated Seat! 47,028 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE, Nav, Low Km’s! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE, Nav, Low Km’s! 72,158 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Spark