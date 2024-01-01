$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Spark
LS CVT LX, Auto, Low Km’s, Priced to sell!
2022 Chevrolet Spark
LS CVT LX, Auto, Low Km’s, Priced to sell!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
35,596KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CB6SA8NC026120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 59133
- Mileage 35,596 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
2022 Chevrolet Spark