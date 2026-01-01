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2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,156 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's perfect for navigating city streets and embarking on weekend adventures? Look no further than this fantastic used 2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT, now available at Fusion Auto Sales. Dressed in a classic white exterior and featuring a sleek black interior, this TrailBlazer offers a modern aesthetic that's sure to turn heads. Its nimble 1.3L V3 Turbo engine provides an engaging driving experience, perfectly paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission for optimal fuel efficiency.
This 2022 TrailBlazer LT is designed for your everyday needs, offering a comfortable and practical ride for you and your passengers. With 91,156 kilometers on the odometer, it's ready for many more memorable journeys. The spacious SUV/Crossover body style ensures ample room for cargo, making it ideal for everything from grocery runs to road trips. At Fusion Auto Sales, we're confident you'll appreciate the thoughtful design and user-friendly features of this well-maintained Chevrolet.
Here are five features of this 2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT that will truly impress:
- Turbocharged Power: Experience an exhilarating drive with the efficient and responsive 1.3L V3 Turbo engine, delivering a surprising punch for its class.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the perfect blend of car-like handling and SUV practicality, making it easy to maneuver and park while offering generous cargo space.
- Modern White Exterior with Black Interior: This colour combination offers a timeless and sophisticated look, exuding a clean and sharp presence on the road.
- Smooth Variable Transmission (CVT): Benefit from seamless gear changes and enhanced fuel economy, ensuring a relaxed and efficient driving experience.
- Front-Wheel Drive Agility: Navigate various road conditions with confidence and enjoy nimble handling that's perfect for urban environments and beyond.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
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