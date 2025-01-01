Menu
2022 Chevrolet Traverse

90,935 KM

Details Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Traverse

RS

12437626

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

RS

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,935KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVJKWXNJ183673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # LFBS00604A
  • Mileage 90,935 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2022 Chevrolet Traverse