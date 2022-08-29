Menu
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

12,901 KM

Details Description Features

$53,691

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring L

Location

12,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9319750
  • Stock #: 01091A
  • VIN: -

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,901 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
2WD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

