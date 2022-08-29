$53,691+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,691
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Chevrolet
1-888-887-9696
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
2022 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring L
Location
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
$53,691
+ taxes & licensing
12,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9319750
- Stock #: 01091A
- VIN: -
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 12,901 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
2WD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lally Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0