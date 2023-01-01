$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks OUTER BANKS, 4D SPORT UTILITY, LOW KMS !!!
Location
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
39,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C66NRD52431
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # R03334
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
2022 Ford Bronco Sport