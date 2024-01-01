Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Edge

77,183 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium, AWD, Nav, Moonroof, Leather!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium, AWD, Nav, Moonroof, Leather!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 11370674
  2. 11370674
  3. 11370674
  4. 11370674
  5. 11370674
  6. 11370674
  7. 11370674
  8. 11370674
  9. 11370674
  10. 11370674
  11. 11370674
  12. 11370674
  13. 11370674
  14. 11370674
  15. 11370674
  16. 11370674
  17. 11370674
  18. 11370674
  19. 11370674
  20. 11370674
  21. 11370674
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,183KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K93NBA01799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR1799
  • Mileage 77,183 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend, One Owner, AWD, Loval Trade! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend, One Owner, AWD, Loval Trade! 46,227 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Explorer Platinum, One Owner, Loaded, Mint! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2016 Ford Explorer Platinum, One Owner, Loaded, Mint! 88,477 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT, What a Rare Vehicle!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT, What a Rare Vehicle!! 41,092 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge