2022 Ford Edge

37,193 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge

ST Line, AWD, Moonroof, Nav!!

2022 Ford Edge

ST Line, AWD, Moonroof, Nav!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,193KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J91NBA13077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,193 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Remote Buying Options
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2022 Ford Edge