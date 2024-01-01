$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
ST Line, AWD, Moonroof, Nav!!
2022 Ford Edge
ST Line, AWD, Moonroof, Nav!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,193KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J91NBA13077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,193 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
2022 Ford Edge