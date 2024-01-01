Menu
2022 FORD EDGE SE AWD

2.0L ECOBOOST TWIN-SCROLL TURBO I4 ENGINE

250 HORSEPOWER | 280 LB-FT OF TORQUE

8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.2L/100KM CITY | 10.2L/100KM COMBINED

8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANMISSION

18 SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM

 

MECHANICAL

4-wheel independent suspension, Active grille shutters, Electric power-assisted steering, Power disc brakes with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Rotary gear shift dial, Tire inflator and sealant kit, Torque Vectoring Control, FORD CO-PILOT360™ 

TECHNOLOGY

Autolamp (Automatic On/Off Headlamps), Ford Co-Pilot360: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB); BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert; Lane-Keeping System; Auto High-Beam Headlamps; and Rear View Camera, Hill Start Assist, Post-Collision Braking, Rear Parking Sensors 

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE

4-way manual driver seat and 2-way manual front passenger seat, 12V powerpoints (2), 60/40 split-fold-flat rear bench seat with recline and fold-down armrest, Below-floor Rear Cargo Management System, Cargo tie-down hooks, Coat hooks (2), Compass and outside temperature displays, Cupholders / beverage holders (8), Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, Front and rear carpeted floor mats, Front (2) and rear (2) grab handles, Front center console with storage tray and armrest, Illuminated visor mirrors, Intelligent Access with push-button start, Laminated windshield, Manual-tilt/-telescoping steering column, Overhead console with sunglasses holder, Power door locks, Power windows with front one-touch-up/-down feature, Smart-charging USB ports for rear row (2), Steering wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls

APPEARANCE

Bi-LED headlamps, Body-color rear spoiler, LED taillamps, Privacy glass on all rear windows

CONNECTIVITY & ENTERTAINMENT

AM/FM stereo with 6 speakers and MP3 capability, SYNC® 4 with Enhanced Voice Recognition, 12 LCD capacitive touchscreen, and 2 smart-charging USB ports

SAFETY & SECURITY

Personal Safety System™ for driver and front passenger includes dual-stage front airbags, safety belt pretensioners, safety belt energy management retractors, safety belt usage sensors, driver's seat position sensor, crash severity sensor, restraint control module, and Front-Passenger Sensing System, Driver's knee airbag, Glove-box-door-integrated knee airbag, Front-seat side airbags, Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags with rollover sensor AdvanceTrac™ with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™) and Curve Control, Front height-adjustable shoulder safety belts, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System, MyKey® technology to help encourage responsible driving, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System, SOS Post-Crash Alert System™ We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

62,554KM
VIN 2FMPK4G96NBA50715

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,554 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

2022 FORD EDGE SE AWD

2.0L ECOBOOST TWIN-SCROLL TURBO I4 ENGINE

250 HORSEPOWER | 280 LB-FT OF TORQUE

8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.2L/100KM CITY | 10.2L/100KM COMBINED

8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANMISSION

18" SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM

 

MECHANICAL

4-wheel independent suspension, Active grille shutters, Electric power-assisted steering, Power disc brakes with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Rotary gear shift dial, Tire inflator and sealant kit, Torque Vectoring Control, FORD CO-PILOT360™

TECHNOLOGY

Autolamp (Automatic On/Off Headlamps), Ford Co-Pilot360: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB); BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert; Lane-Keeping System; Auto High-Beam Headlamps; and Rear View Camera, Hill Start Assist, Post-Collision Braking, Rear Parking Sensors

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE

4-way manual driver seat and 2-way manual front passenger seat, 12V powerpoints (2), 60/40 split-fold-flat rear bench seat with recline and fold-down armrest, Below-floor Rear Cargo Management System, Cargo tie-down hooks, Coat hooks (2), Compass and outside temperature displays, Cupholders / beverage holders (8), Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, Front and rear carpeted floor mats, Front (2) and rear (2) grab handles, Front center console with storage tray and armrest, Illuminated visor mirrors, Intelligent Access with push-button start, Laminated windshield, Manual-tilt/-telescoping steering column, Overhead console with sunglasses holder, Power door locks, Power windows with front one-touch-up/-down feature, Smart-charging USB ports for rear row (2), Steering wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls

APPEARANCE

Bi-LED headlamps, Body-color rear spoiler, LED taillamps, Privacy glass on all rear windows

CONNECTIVITY & ENTERTAINMENT

AM/FM stereo with 6 speakers and MP3 capability, SYNC® 4 with Enhanced Voice Recognition, 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen, and 2 smart-charging USB ports

SAFETY & SECURITY

Personal Safety System™ for driver and front passenger includes dual-stage front airbags, safety belt pretensioners, safety belt energy management retractors, safety belt usage sensors, driver’s seat position sensor, crash severity sensor, restraint control module, and Front-Passenger Sensing System, Driver’s knee airbag, Glove-box-door-integrated knee airbag, Front-seat side airbags, Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags with rollover sensor AdvanceTrac™ with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™) and Curve Control, Front height-adjustable shoulder safety belts, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System, MyKey® technology to help encourage responsible driving, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System, SOS Post-Crash Alert System™

 

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
