$28,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
SE AWD
2022 Ford Edge
SE AWD
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,554 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
2022 FORD EDGE SE AWD
2.0L ECOBOOST TWIN-SCROLL TURBO I4 ENGINE
250 HORSEPOWER | 280 LB-FT OF TORQUE
8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.2L/100KM CITY | 10.2L/100KM COMBINED
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANMISSION
18" SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED ALUMINUM
MECHANICAL
4-wheel independent suspension, Active grille shutters, Electric power-assisted steering, Power disc brakes with Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS), Rotary gear shift dial, Tire inflator and sealant kit, Torque Vectoring Control, FORD CO-PILOT360™
TECHNOLOGY
Autolamp (Automatic On/Off Headlamps), Ford Co-Pilot360: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB); BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert; Lane-Keeping System; Auto High-Beam Headlamps; and Rear View Camera, Hill Start Assist, Post-Collision Braking, Rear Parking Sensors
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE
4-way manual driver seat and 2-way manual front passenger seat, 12V powerpoints (2), 60/40 split-fold-flat rear bench seat with recline and fold-down armrest, Below-floor Rear Cargo Management System, Cargo tie-down hooks, Coat hooks (2), Compass and outside temperature displays, Cupholders / beverage holders (8), Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control, Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, Front and rear carpeted floor mats, Front (2) and rear (2) grab handles, Front center console with storage tray and armrest, Illuminated visor mirrors, Intelligent Access with push-button start, Laminated windshield, Manual-tilt/-telescoping steering column, Overhead console with sunglasses holder, Power door locks, Power windows with front one-touch-up/-down feature, Smart-charging USB ports for rear row (2), Steering wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls
APPEARANCE
Bi-LED headlamps, Body-color rear spoiler, LED taillamps, Privacy glass on all rear windows
CONNECTIVITY & ENTERTAINMENT
AM/FM stereo with 6 speakers and MP3 capability, SYNC® 4 with Enhanced Voice Recognition, 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen, and 2 smart-charging USB ports
SAFETY & SECURITY
Personal Safety System™ for driver and front passenger includes dual-stage front airbags, safety belt pretensioners, safety belt energy management retractors, safety belt usage sensors, driver’s seat position sensor, crash severity sensor, restraint control module, and Front-Passenger Sensing System, Driver’s knee airbag, Glove-box-door-integrated knee airbag, Front-seat side airbags, Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags with rollover sensor AdvanceTrac™ with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™) and Curve Control, Front height-adjustable shoulder safety belts, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System, MyKey® technology to help encourage responsible driving, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System, SOS Post-Crash Alert System™
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325