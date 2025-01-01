Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2022 FORD EDGE SEL AWD</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>250 HORSEPOWER | 280 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.5L/100KM CITY | 10.1L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>18 ALUMINUM 5-SPOKE WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>AM/FM Stereo, Centre console, 8 cupholders, Autodimming rearview mirror, Overhead console with storage, Front and rear 12V powerpoints, Driver and front passenger powered seats, Front heated seats, SiriusXM radio capable, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Leather wrapped steering wheel</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Active grille shuttesr, Auto high beams, Daytime running lights, LED tail light, Powerered, heated mirrors, Rear privacy glass</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>FUNCTIONAL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Dual-zone automatic climate control, Auto start/stop, Blind spot information system w/ cross traffic alert, Intelligent access, Lane keeping system, Power liftgate, Pre-collision alert with automatic emergency braking, Rear parking sensors, Remote vehicle start, Reverse camera sensing</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY & SECURITY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>AdvanceTrac w/ roll stability control, LATCH child restraints system, Safety canopy, Securilock anti-theft system, SOS post crash alert system, Tire pressure monitoring system</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist+:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Adaptive cruise control with stop and go, Lane centering, Evasive steering assist, Built-in navigation</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Cold Weather Package:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Front and rear floor liners, heated steering wheel</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>ActiveX seating material</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p>

2022 Ford Edge

83,833 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12430600

2022 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1745092161
  2. 1745092161
  3. 1745092161
  4. 1745092161
  5. 1745092162
  6. 1745092162
  7. 1745092162
  8. 1745092162
  9. 1745092162
  10. 1745092163
  11. 1745092162
  12. 1745092162
  13. 1745092162
  14. 1745092163
  15. 1745092162
  16. 1745092162
  17. 1745092162
  18. 1745092163
  19. 1745092163
  20. 1745092163
  21. 1745092163
  22. 1745092163
  23. 1745092163
  24. 1745092163
  25. 1745092163
  26. 1745092163
  27. 1745092163
  28. 1745092163
  29. 1745092164
  30. 1745092164
  31. 1745092164
  32. 1745092164
  33. 1745092164
  34. 1745092161
  35. 1745092162
  36. 1745092162
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,833KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J93NBA75886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,833 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 FORD EDGE SEL AWD

2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE

250 HORSEPOWER | 280 LB-FT OF TORQUE

8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.5L/100KM CITY | 10.1L/100KM COMBINED

8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

18" ALUMINUM 5-SPOKE WHEELS

 

INTERIOR

AM/FM Stereo, Centre console, 8 cupholders, Autodimming rearview mirror, Overhead console with storage, Front and rear 12V powerpoints, Driver and front passenger powered seats, Front heated seats, SiriusXM radio capable, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Leather wrapped steering wheel

EXTERIOR

Active grille shuttesr, Auto high beams, Daytime running lights, LED tail light, Powerered, heated mirrors, Rear privacy glass

FUNCTIONAL

Dual-zone automatic climate control, Auto start/stop, Blind spot information system w/ cross traffic alert, Intelligent access, Lane keeping system, Power liftgate, Pre-collision alert with automatic emergency braking, Rear parking sensors, Remote vehicle start, Reverse camera sensing

SAFETY & SECURITY

AdvanceTrac w/ roll stability control, LATCH child restraints system, Safety canopy, Securilock anti-theft system, SOS post crash alert system, Tire pressure monitoring system

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist+:
Adaptive cruise control with stop and go, Lane centering, Evasive steering assist, Built-in navigation

Cold Weather Package:
Front and rear floor liners, heated steering wheel

ActiveX seating material

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica 4dr Wgn Limited for sale in Tilbury, ON
2017 Chrysler Pacifica 4dr Wgn Limited 67,737 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4x4 for sale in Tilbury, ON
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport S 4x4 30,656 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW X1 Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Tilbury, ON
2023 BMW X1 Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle 52,595 KM $40,995 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge