$26,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
2022 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,833 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 FORD EDGE SEL AWD
2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE
250 HORSEPOWER | 280 LB-FT OF TORQUE
8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.5L/100KM CITY | 10.1L/100KM COMBINED
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
18" ALUMINUM 5-SPOKE WHEELS
INTERIOR
AM/FM Stereo, Centre console, 8 cupholders, Autodimming rearview mirror, Overhead console with storage, Front and rear 12V powerpoints, Driver and front passenger powered seats, Front heated seats, SiriusXM radio capable, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Leather wrapped steering wheel
EXTERIOR
Active grille shuttesr, Auto high beams, Daytime running lights, LED tail light, Powerered, heated mirrors, Rear privacy glass
FUNCTIONAL
Dual-zone automatic climate control, Auto start/stop, Blind spot information system w/ cross traffic alert, Intelligent access, Lane keeping system, Power liftgate, Pre-collision alert with automatic emergency braking, Rear parking sensors, Remote vehicle start, Reverse camera sensing
SAFETY & SECURITY
AdvanceTrac w/ roll stability control, LATCH child restraints system, Safety canopy, Securilock anti-theft system, SOS post crash alert system, Tire pressure monitoring system
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist+:
Adaptive cruise control with stop and go, Lane centering, Evasive steering assist, Built-in navigation
Cold Weather Package:
Front and rear floor liners, heated steering wheel
ActiveX seating material
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325