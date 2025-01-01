Menu
2022 Ford Edge

66,642 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2022 Ford Edge

SEL Moonroof, AWD, One Owner!!

12703953

2022 Ford Edge

SEL Moonroof, AWD, One Owner!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,642KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J98NBA49252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # LF49252TR
  • Mileage 66,642 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2022 Ford Edge