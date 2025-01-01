$21,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
PHEV SEL One Owner, Local Trade, Power Liftgate!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
Used
138,092KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1fMCU0KZXNUA18496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # LFFF00549A
- Mileage 138,092 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
