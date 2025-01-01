Menu
2022 Ford Explorer

80,184 KM

Details Features

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer

Limited Moonroof, Nav, One Owner!!

12571178

2022 Ford Explorer

Limited Moonroof, Nav, One Owner!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

Used
80,184KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8FW3NNA10344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,184 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434

2022 Ford Explorer