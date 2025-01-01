Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2022 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5 BOX</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>5.0L V8 ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>400 HORSEPOWER | 410 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 9,400 LBS | PAYLOAD: 2,335 LBS | GVWR: 7,050 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>10.7L/100KM HIGHWAY | 15.1L/100KM | 13.1L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>17 SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Auto high beams, Daytime running lights, Rear defroster w/ privacy, Capless fuel filler, Fog lamps, Fully boxed steel frame, Automatic headlamps, Manual folding heated power mirrors, Pickup box tie down hooks, Power tailgate lock, Removable tailgate w/ lock, Tow hooks, Trailer sway control</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>One touch up/down driver/passenger, Power door locks, Driver/passenger grab handles, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature & compass, Front power point, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel, Tachometer, Dual mirror visors</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>FUNCTIONAL</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>4x4 system ESOF, Auto hold, BLIS w/ cross traffic, Dynamic hitch assist, Fordpass connect, Lane-keeping system, Post-collision braking, Pre-collision assist w/ automatic emergency braking, Rear view camera, Remote keyless entry, Reverse braking assist, Reverse sensing system, Selectshift automatic transmission, Heavy duty shocks, SYNC 4</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>SAFETY & SECURITY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Side air bags, Driver and passenger airbags, Perimeter alarm, Roll stability control, Adjustable safety belts, SOS post crash alert system, High mount centre stop lamp, Tire pressure monitor system</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>17 Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>5.0L V8 Engine</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>8-Way Powered Driver Seat</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Drop-in Bed Liner</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2022 Ford F-150

93,754 KM

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

12569990

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,754KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E53NFC23964

  Exterior Colour: Stone Grey Metallic
  Interior Colour: DARK SLATE
  Body Style: Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type: Flex Fuel
  Drive Type: 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission: Automatic
  Engine: 8-cylinder
  Doors: 4-door
  Passengers: 6
  Mileage: 93,754 KM

Previous daily rental: This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

2022 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

5.0L V8 ENGINE

400 HORSEPOWER | 410 LB-FT OF TORQUE

TOWING CAPACITY: 9,400 LBS | PAYLOAD: 2,335 LBS | GVWR: 7,050 LBS

10.7L/100KM HIGHWAY | 15.1L/100KM | 13.1L/100KM COMBINED

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

17" SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

EXTERIOR

Auto high beams, Daytime running lights, Rear defroster w/ privacy, Capless fuel filler, Fog lamps, Fully boxed steel frame, Automatic headlamps, Manual folding heated power mirrors, Pickup box tie down hooks, Power tailgate lock, Removable tailgate w/ lock, Tow hooks, Trailer sway control

INTERIOR

One touch up/down driver/passenger, Power door locks, Driver/passenger grab handles, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature & compass, Front power point, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel, Tachometer, Dual mirror visors

FUNCTIONAL

4x4 system ESOF, Auto hold, BLIS w/ cross traffic, Dynamic hitch assist, Fordpass connect, Lane-keeping system, Post-collision braking, Pre-collision assist w/ automatic emergency braking, Rear view camera, Remote keyless entry, Reverse braking assist, Reverse sensing system, Selectshift automatic transmission, Heavy duty shocks, SYNC 4

SAFETY & SECURITY

Side air bags, Driver and passenger airbags, Perimeter alarm, Roll stability control, Adjustable safety belts, SOS post crash alert system, High mount centre stop lamp, Tire pressure monitor system

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

17" Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels

5.0L V8 Engine

8-Way Powered Driver Seat

Drop-in Bed Liner

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Automatic High Beams

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-844-682-3325

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2022 Ford F-150