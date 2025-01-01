$43,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 93,754 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
2022 FORD F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
5.0L V8 ENGINE
400 HORSEPOWER | 410 LB-FT OF TORQUE
TOWING CAPACITY: 9,400 LBS | PAYLOAD: 2,335 LBS | GVWR: 7,050 LBS
10.7L/100KM HIGHWAY | 15.1L/100KM | 13.1L/100KM COMBINED
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
17" SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
EXTERIOR
Auto high beams, Daytime running lights, Rear defroster w/ privacy, Capless fuel filler, Fog lamps, Fully boxed steel frame, Automatic headlamps, Manual folding heated power mirrors, Pickup box tie down hooks, Power tailgate lock, Removable tailgate w/ lock, Tow hooks, Trailer sway control
INTERIOR
One touch up/down driver/passenger, Power door locks, Driver/passenger grab handles, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature & compass, Front power point, Tilt/telescoping steering wheel, Tachometer, Dual mirror visors
FUNCTIONAL
4x4 system ESOF, Auto hold, BLIS w/ cross traffic, Dynamic hitch assist, Fordpass connect, Lane-keeping system, Post-collision braking, Pre-collision assist w/ automatic emergency braking, Rear view camera, Remote keyless entry, Reverse braking assist, Reverse sensing system, Selectshift automatic transmission, Heavy duty shocks, SYNC 4
SAFETY & SECURITY
Side air bags, Driver and passenger airbags, Perimeter alarm, Roll stability control, Adjustable safety belts, SOS post crash alert system, High mount centre stop lamp, Tire pressure monitor system
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
17" Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels
5.0L V8 Engine
8-Way Powered Driver Seat
Drop-in Bed Liner
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Andre Lanoue Sales
1-844-682-3325