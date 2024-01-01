$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford F-250
LARIAT, Moonroof, Nav, Low Kms!!
2022 Ford F-250
LARIAT, Moonroof, Nav, Low Kms!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,074KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT7W2BN3NEE11131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,074 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lally Ford
2022 Ford Edge ST Line, AWD, Moonroof, Nav!! 37,193 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Ranger LARIAT, Tremor, Nav, Only 26208 Km’s! 26,208 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT, Local Trade, Mint, Low Kms! 127,906 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Lally Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-682-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2022 Ford F-250