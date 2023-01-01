Menu
2022 Ford MAVERICK

13,856 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford MAVERICK

Lariat

2022 Ford MAVERICK

Lariat

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

13,856KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F91NRA87947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7947
  • Mileage 13,856 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2022 Ford MAVERICK