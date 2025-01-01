$30,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT Local Trade, One Owner!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,193 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ford Maverick XLT SuperCrew 2.0?L AWD is a stylish, compact unibody pickup that blends car-like comfort with genuine utility. Equipped with a turbocharged 2.0?L EcoBoost engine producing 250?hp and 277?lb-ft of torque, paired to an 8-speed automatic and full-time all-wheel drive, it accelerates briskly and handles confidently on- and off-road. With seating for five, a 4.5-foot bed featuring multiple tie-downs and even an optional inverter, it balances cargo flexibility with passenger practicality . Fuel economy is respectable at about 22?mpg city and 29?mpg highway, and towing capacity hits 2,000 lbextendable with a towing package . Standard tech and safety features include SYNC infotainment with smartphone integration, remote start, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist, making the Maverick XLT AWD a well-rounded vehicle for both adventures and everyday use.
Vehicle Features
519-682-3434