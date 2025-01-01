Menu
The 2022 Ford Maverick XLT SuperCrew 2.0?L AWD is a stylish, compact unibody pickup that blends car-like comfort with genuine utility. Equipped with a turbocharged 2.0?L EcoBoost engine producing 250?hp and 277?lb-ft of torque, paired to an 8-speed automatic and full-time all-wheel drive, it accelerates briskly and handles confidently on- and off-road. With seating for five, a 4.5-foot bed featuring multiple tie-downs and even an optional inverter, it balances cargo flexibility with passenger practicality . Fuel economy is respectable at about 22?mpg city and 29?mpg highway, and towing capacity hits 2,000 lbextendable with a towing package . Standard tech and safety features include SYNC infotainment with smartphone integration, remote start, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist, making the Maverick XLT AWD a well-rounded vehicle for both adventures and everyday use.

2022 Ford Maverick

52,193 KM

Details Description Features

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT Local Trade, One Owner!!

12703950

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT Local Trade, One Owner!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

Used
52,193KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8E36NRA64399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,193 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
