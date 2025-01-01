2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2022 FORD F-350 </strong><strong>XLT 4WD CREW CAB 8 BOX</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>6.2L EFI V-8 ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>385 HORSEPOWER | 430 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.73 AXLE RATIO</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 12,700 LBS | PAYLOAD: 4,420 LBS | GVWR: 11,500 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>18 ALUMINUM WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Auto high beams, High mount centre stop lamp, Removeable tailgate w/ lock, Tow hooks, Fixed interval wipers</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Air conditioning, Colour keyed floor covering, Coat hooks, Cloth headliner, Day/night rearview mirror, SiriusXM radio capable, Tachometer, Dual mirrors visors</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>FUNCTIONAL</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>4X4 system ESOF, Power 4-wheel disc ABS, Fordpass connect capable, MyKey, Power equipment group, Pre-collision assist w/ electronic emergency braking, Heavy duty shocks, Front stabilizer bar, Power steering, Sync 3, Trailer brake controller, Trailer tow package</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>SAFETY/SECURITY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Driver and passenger airbags, Child seat tethers, Passive anti-theft system, Adjustable seat belts, SOS post crash alert system</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Skid plates</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>8-way power driver seat</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

55,005 KM

Details Description Features

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box

Watch This Vehicle
12713196

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1751574449
  2. 1751574449
  3. 1751574449
  4. 1751574449
  5. 1751574449
  6. 1751574449
  7. 1751574449
  8. 1751574449
  9. 1751574449
  10. 1751574451
  11. 1751574449
  12. 1751574449
  13. 1751574450
  14. 1751574450
  15. 1751574449
  16. 1751574450
  17. 1751574450
  18. 1751574450
  19. 1751574450
  20. 1751574450
  21. 1751574450
  22. 1751574450
  23. 1751574450
  24. 1751574450
  25. 1751574451
  26. 1751574451
  27. 1751574451
  28. 1751574451
  29. 1751574451
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,005KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8W3B63NEE46707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 55,005 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2022 FORD F-350 XLT 4WD CREW CAB 8' BOX

6.2L EFI V-8 ENGINE

385 HORSEPOWER | 430 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.73 AXLE RATIO

TOWING CAPACITY: 12,700 LBS | PAYLOAD: 4,420 LBS | GVWR: 11,500 LBS

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

18" ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

EXTERIOR

Auto high beams, High mount centre stop lamp, Removeable tailgate w/ lock, Tow hooks, Fixed interval wipers

INTERIOR

Air conditioning, Colour keyed floor covering, Coat hooks, Cloth headliner, Day/night rearview mirror, SiriusXM radio capable, Tachometer, Dual mirrors visors

FUNCTIONAL

4X4 system ESOF, Power 4-wheel disc ABS, Fordpass connect capable, MyKey, Power equipment group, Pre-collision assist w/ electronic emergency braking, Heavy duty shocks, Front stabilizer bar, Power steering, Sync 3, Trailer brake controller, Trailer tow package

SAFETY/SECURITY

Driver and passenger airbags, Child seat tethers, Passive anti-theft system, Adjustable seat belts, SOS post crash alert system

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Skid plates

8-way power driver seat

 

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2023 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in Tilbury, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Laramie 22,793 KM $58,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Ford Explorer Platinum 86,715 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7
2023 RAM 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box 36,664 KM $58,995 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW