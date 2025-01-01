$56,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 55,005 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
2022 FORD F-350 XLT 4WD CREW CAB 8' BOX
6.2L EFI V-8 ENGINE
385 HORSEPOWER | 430 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.73 AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 12,700 LBS | PAYLOAD: 4,420 LBS | GVWR: 11,500 LBS
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
18" ALUMINUM WHEELS
EXTERIOR
Auto high beams, High mount centre stop lamp, Removeable tailgate w/ lock, Tow hooks, Fixed interval wipers
INTERIOR
Air conditioning, Colour keyed floor covering, Coat hooks, Cloth headliner, Day/night rearview mirror, SiriusXM radio capable, Tachometer, Dual mirrors visors
FUNCTIONAL
4X4 system ESOF, Power 4-wheel disc ABS, Fordpass connect capable, MyKey, Power equipment group, Pre-collision assist w/ electronic emergency braking, Heavy duty shocks, Front stabilizer bar, Power steering, Sync 3, Trailer brake controller, Trailer tow package
SAFETY/SECURITY
Driver and passenger airbags, Child seat tethers, Passive anti-theft system, Adjustable seat belts, SOS post crash alert system
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Skid plates
8-way power driver seat
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
1-844-682-3325