<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2022 GMC SIERRA 2500 4WD CREW CAB 159 PRO</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>6.6L V8 GASOLINE ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>401 HORSEPOWER | 464 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.73 AXLE RATIO</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 18,500 LBS | PAYLOAD: 3,563 LBS | GVWR: 10,450 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>17 PAINTED STEEL WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>SAFETY & SECURITY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Power Door Locks</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Auto Locking Rear Differential, 2-Speed Electronic Transfer Case, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Independent Front Suspension, Multi-Leaf Rear Spring Suspension, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert, Brake Pad Monitoring, Trailering Package</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>GMC Infotainment System 7 Diag. Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Voice Command Passthrough to Phone, Android Auto & Apple Carplay Capable, USB Ports</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Air Conditioning, Rear HVAC Vents, Power Windows, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats, 60/40 Rear Folding Bench Seat</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Cornerstep Rear Bumper Side Bedsteps, 12 Fixed Cargo Tie Downs, Outside Trailering Mirrors, GMC LED Side Marker Lights, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, Front Recovery Hooks, Locking Tailgate </span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Spray-on Bed Liner</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Snow Plow Prep Package</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Integrated Trailer Brake</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Controller Rear Window Defroster</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Roof Marker Lamps</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Rubberized Vinyl Floor Covering</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>17 Painted Steel Wheels Inc.</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

Details Description Features

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,679KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GT49LE73NF146220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 58,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
