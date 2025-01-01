$54,995+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
4WD Crew Cab 159" Pro
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 58,679 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 GMC SIERRA 2500 4WD CREW CAB 159" PRO
6.6L V8 GASOLINE ENGINE
401 HORSEPOWER | 464 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.73 AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 18,500 LBS | PAYLOAD: 3,563 LBS | GVWR: 10,450 LBS
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
17" PAINTED STEEL WHEELS
SAFETY & SECURITY
Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Power Door Locks
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
Auto Locking Rear Differential, 2-Speed Electronic Transfer Case, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Independent Front Suspension, Multi-Leaf Rear Spring Suspension, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring with Tire Fill Alert, Brake Pad Monitoring, Trailering Package
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
GMC Infotainment System 7" Diag. Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Voice Command Passthrough to Phone, Android Auto & Apple Carplay Capable, USB Ports
INTERIOR
Air Conditioning, Rear HVAC Vents, Power Windows, Front 40/20/40 Bench Seats, 60/40 Rear Folding Bench Seat
EXTERIOR
Cornerstep Rear Bumper Side Bedsteps, 12 Fixed Cargo Tie Downs, Outside Trailering Mirrors, GMC LED Side Marker Lights, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, Front Recovery Hooks, Locking Tailgate
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Spray-on Bed Liner
Snow Plow Prep Package
Integrated Trailer Brake
Controller Rear Window Defroster
Roof Marker Lamps
Rubberized Vinyl Floor Covering
17" Painted Steel Wheels Inc.
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
