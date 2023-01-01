2022 Infiniti Q50

$41,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 , 2 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10470030

10470030 Stock #: K10814

K10814 VIN: JN1EV7BR1NM342779

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K10814

Mileage 18,262 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.