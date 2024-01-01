Menu
2022 Jeep Cherokee

14,799 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,799KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMMX5ND517952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,799 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

2022 Jeep Cherokee