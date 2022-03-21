Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Gladiator

10,981 KM

Details Description Features

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Gladiator

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

10,981KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8921002
  • Stock #: 72759
  • VIN: 1C6JJTEG8NL119114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sting-Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,981 KM

Vehicle Description

2022  Gladiator Mojave !

Boy coloured top ! 

Loaded !

 

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing from time to time errors occur. the vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped and minor variances will not effect it pricing if occured. please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 104,350 KM
$27,450 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 80,060 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 22,642 KM
$54,995 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory