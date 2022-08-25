$63,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4XE
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$63,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8986552
- Stock #: 73155
- VIN: 1C4JJXP65NW146600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Plug-In Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel Mileage When Using Electricity and Hybrid: 4.8L/100km Combined
Only Gasoline: 11.7L/100km (Hwy&Cty Combined)
Regenerative 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes
LED Lighting Group
Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display
Alpine premium audio system
Google Android Auto Apple CarPlay capable
Cold Weather Group - Heated steering wheel, Front heated seats, Remote start system.
Body–Colour Freedom Top 3–piece modular hardtop
4G LTE Wi–Fi hot spot
Off–Road Information Pages
Selec–Speed control
Dana M210 Wide Front Axle - Dana M220 Wide Rear Axle - 2.72:1 Selec–Trac Full–Time 4WD System
Leather–faced bucket seats with Sahara logo
Remote proximity keyless entry
Security alarm
ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera
Transmission skid-plate Fuel tank skid-plate Transfer case skid-plate
Torx tool kit for top and door removal
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.