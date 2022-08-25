Menu
2022 Jeep Wrangler

15,567 KM

Details Description Features

$63,990

+ tax & licensing
$63,990

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4XE

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4XE

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$63,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,567KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8986552
  Stock #: 73155
  VIN: 1C4JJXP65NW146600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Plug-In Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel Mileage When Using Electricity and Hybrid: 4.8L/100km Combined

Only Gasoline: 11.7L/100km (Hwy&Cty Combined)

Regenerative 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes

LED Lighting Group

Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4–inch display

Alpine premium audio system

Google Android Auto Apple CarPlay capable

Cold Weather Group - Heated steering wheel, Front heated seats, Remote start system.

Body–Colour Freedom Top 3–piece modular hardtop

4G LTE Wi–Fi hot spot

Off–Road Information Pages

Selec–Speed control

Dana M210 Wide Front Axle - Dana M220 Wide Rear Axle - 2.72:1 Selec–Trac Full–Time 4WD System

Leather–faced bucket seats with Sahara logo

Remote proximity keyless entry

Security alarm

ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera

Transmission skid-plate Fuel tank skid-plate Transfer case skid-plate

Torx tool kit for top and door removal 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

