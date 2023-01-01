Menu
2022 Kia Sportage

11,956 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

LX Nightsky Edition LX SPORTAGE, 4D, LOW KMS !!!

Location

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

11,956KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10421778
  • Stock #: R03225A
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC8N7946942

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R03225A
  • Mileage 11,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

