$219,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
3500XD Standard Roof V6 170"
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
3500XD Standard Roof V6 170"
Certified
$219,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Various
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 22,003 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 MERCEDES-BENZ / UNITY-FX 3500XD STANDARD ROOF V6 170"
3.0L INLINE DI 6-CYLINDER TURBO DIESEL
188 HORSEPOWER | 325 LB-FT OF TORQUE
LENGTH: 25 FEET & 1 INCH | GVWR: 11,030 LBS | PAYLOAD: 6,268 LBS
7-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
16" ALUMINUM WHEELS
MECHANICAL & POWERTRAIN
3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel, Axle Ratio: 4.182, Rear-Wheel Drive, 70-Amp/Hour Maintenance-Free Battery, 220 Amp Alternator, Trailer Wiring Harness , Front HD Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar, HD Suspension, Electric Power-Assist Steering, 93L Fuel Tank, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ 4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, and Hill Hold Control
SAFETY
Rearview camera, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Restricted Driving Mode, Outboard Front Lap and Shoulder Safety Belts, includes Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
INTERIOR
6-Way Power Driver Seat with 4-Way Lumbar, 6-Way Passenger Seat with 4-Way Lumbar, Driver and passenger heated seats, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Trip Odometer, Front Cupholder, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, HVAC: Residual Heat Recirculation and Supplemental Cabin Heater, Locking Glove Box, Front Cloth Headliner, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Full Overhead Console w/ Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering, Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver and Passenger Door Bins, Power 1st Row Windows w/ Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down, Outside Temp Gauge Analog Appearance, Seats w/Vinyl Back Material, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints, Driver And Front Passenger Armrests, Immobilizer, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Air Filtration
EXTERIOR
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers, Clearcoat Paint, Gray Front Bumper, Gray Bodyside Moldings, Black Side Windows Trim, Black Door Handles, Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Convex Spotter and Manual Folding, Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors, Front Windshield w/ Sun Visor Strip, Fully Galvanized Steel Panels, Front Splash Guards, Black Grille, Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps, Cab Clearance Lights
MOTORHOME STANDARD EQUIPMENT
Full 3 piece bathroom with storage, Corner bed, Murphy bed, Powered slide where love seat/murphy bed is found, 2 reading lamps above murphy bed, Refrigerator and freezer, Microwave, Propane stove with 2 burners, Sink with fitted countertop cover, Several lighting options (Ceiling, Accent, Gallery, etc), 2 TVs (one beside main door and one in corner bed area), 2 mirrors in living space and 1 in bathroom
MOTORHOME OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Aluminum wheels
Upgraded battery
Exterior table
3.6 kW generator
4-point leveling jacks
Remote key fob entry
Removeable table (corner bed)
400W solar panels
Ceramic coating
Packages
