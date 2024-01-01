2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2022 MERCEDES-BENZ / UNITY-FX 3500XD STANDARD ROOF V6 170</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>3.0L INLINE DI 6-CYLINDER TURBO DIESEL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>188 HORSEPOWER | 325 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>LENGTH: 25 FEET & 1 INCH | GVWR: 11,030 LBS | PAYLOAD: 6,268 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>7-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>16 ALUMINUM WHEELS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>MECHANICAL & POWERTRAIN</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel, Axle Ratio: 4.182, Rear-Wheel Drive, 70-Amp/Hour Maintenance-Free Battery, 220 Amp Alternator, Trailer Wiring Harness , Front HD Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar, HD Suspension, Electric Power-Assist Steering, 93L Fuel Tank, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ 4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, and Hill Hold Control</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Rearview camera, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Restricted Driving Mode, Outboard Front Lap and Shoulder Safety Belts, includes Height Adjusters and Pretensioners </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;> 6-Way Power Driver Seat with 4-Way Lumbar, 6-Way Passenger Seat </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>with 4-Way Lumbar, Driver and passenger heated seats,</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Manual Tilt Steering Column, Trip Odometer, Front Cupholder, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, HVAC: Residual Heat Recirculation and Supplemental Cabin Heater, Locking Glove Box, Front Cloth Headliner, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Full Overhead Console w/ Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering, Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver and Passenger Door Bins, Power 1st Row Windows w/ Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down, Outside Temp Gauge Analog Appearance, Seats w/Vinyl Back Material, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints, Driver And Front Passenger Armrests, Immobilizer, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Air Filtration</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers, Clearcoat Paint, Gray Front Bumper, Gray Bodyside Moldings, Black Side Windows Trim, Black Door Handles, Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Convex Spotter and Manual Folding, Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors, Front Windshield w/ Sun Visor Strip, Fully Galvanized Steel Panels, Front Splash Guards, Black Grille, Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps, Cab Clearance Lights</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>MOTORHOME STANDARD EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Full 3 piece bathroom with storage, Corner bed, Murphy bed, </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Powered slide where love seat/murphy bed is found, 2 reading lamps above murphy bed,</span><span style=font-size: 14pt;> Refrigerator and freezer, Microwave, Propane stove with 2 burners, Sink with fitted countertop cover, Several lighting options (Ceiling, Accent, Gallery, etc), 2 TVs (one beside main door and one in corner bed area), 2 mirrors in living space and 1 in bathroom</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>MOTORHOME OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Aluminum wheels</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Upgraded battery</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Exterior table</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>3.6 kW generator</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>4-point leveling jacks</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Remote key fob entry</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Removeable table (corner bed)</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>400W solar panels</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Ceramic coating</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=font-size: 16px; box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p>

Vehicle Description

2022 MERCEDES-BENZ / UNITY-FX 3500XD STANDARD ROOF V6 170"

3.0L INLINE DI 6-CYLINDER TURBO DIESEL

188 HORSEPOWER | 325 LB-FT OF TORQUE

LENGTH: 25 FEET & 1 INCH | GVWR: 11,030 LBS | PAYLOAD: 6,268 LBS

7-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

16" ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

MECHANICAL & POWERTRAIN

3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel, Axle Ratio: 4.182, Rear-Wheel Drive, 70-Amp/Hour Maintenance-Free Battery, 220 Amp Alternator, Trailer Wiring Harness , Front HD Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar, HD Suspension, Electric Power-Assist Steering, 93L Fuel Tank, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ 4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, and Hill Hold Control

SAFETY

Rearview camera, Side Impact Beams, Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Curtain 1st Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Restricted Driving Mode, Outboard Front Lap and Shoulder Safety Belts, includes Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

INTERIOR

6-Way Power Driver Seat with 4-Way Lumbar, 6-Way Passenger Seat with 4-Way Lumbar, Driver and passenger heated seats, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Trip Odometer, Front Cupholder, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, HVAC: Residual Heat Recirculation and Supplemental Cabin Heater, Locking Glove Box, Front Cloth Headliner, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Full Overhead Console w/ Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering, Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver and Passenger Door Bins, Power 1st Row Windows w/ Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down, Outside Temp Gauge Analog Appearance, Seats w/Vinyl Back Material, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints, Driver And Front Passenger Armrests, Immobilizer, 2 12V DC Power Outlets, Air Filtration

EXTERIOR

Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers, Clearcoat Paint, Gray Front Bumper, Gray Bodyside Moldings, Black Side Windows Trim, Black Door Handles, Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Convex Spotter and Manual Folding, Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors, Front Windshield w/ Sun Visor Strip, Fully Galvanized Steel Panels, Front Splash Guards, Black Grille, Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps, Cab Clearance Lights

 

 

MOTORHOME STANDARD EQUIPMENT

Full 3 piece bathroom with storage, Corner bed, Murphy bed, Powered slide where love seat/murphy bed is found, 2 reading lamps above murphy bed, Refrigerator and freezer, Microwave, Propane stove with 2 burners, Sink with fitted countertop cover, Several lighting options (Ceiling, Accent, Gallery, etc), 2 TVs (one beside main door and one in corner bed area), 2 mirrors in living space and 1 in bathroom

 

MOTORHOME OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Aluminum wheels

Upgraded battery

Exterior table

3.6 kW generator

4-point leveling jacks

Remote key fob entry

Removeable table (corner bed)

400W solar panels

Ceramic coating

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

 

