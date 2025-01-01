$58,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 High Roof I4 170"
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 58,721 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
2022 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 2500 HIGH ROOF I4 170"
2.0L I4 DIESEL
161 HORSEPOWER | 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE
PAYLOAD CAPACITY: 6,200 LBS
7-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
16" STEEL WHEELS
MECHANICALS
Alternator 14V/220A, 3rd generation SCR emission control system, 7G-TRONIC transmission
EXTERIOR
Dual circuit, 4-wheel disc brakes, Front and rear mudflaps, Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors, Rear doors opening to side-wall, Windshield with filter band
INTERIOR
Adjustable steering wheel angle, Front air conditioning, Front cupholder, Auxiliary electric hot air heater, Hydraulic jack, Keyless start, Multifunction steering wheel, Outside temperature gauge, Shelf windshield, Radio, Storage compartment underneath cockpit, USB-C socket
SAFETY & SECURITY
Crosswind assist, Headlight assistant, Hill start assist, HOLD function, Load-adaptive electronic stability program, Seat belt reminder, Thorax-Pelvis side airbags, Window side airbags
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
