Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2022 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 2500 HIGH ROOF I4 170</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2.0L I4 DIESEL</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>161 HORSEPOWER | 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>PAYLOAD CAPACITY: 6,200 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>7-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>16 STEEL WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>MECHANICALS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Alternator 14V/220A, 3rd generation SCR emission control system, 7G-TRONIC transmission</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Dual circuit, 4-wheel disc brakes, Front and rear mudflaps, Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors, Rear doors opening to side-wall, Windshield with filter band</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Adjustable steering wheel angle, Front air conditioning, Front cupholder, Auxiliary electric hot air heater, Hydraulic jack, Keyless start, Multifunction steering wheel, Outside temperature gauge, Shelf windshield, Radio, Storage compartment underneath cockpit, USB-C socket</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY & SECURITY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Crosswind assist, Headlight assistant, Hill start assist, HOLD function, Load-adaptive electronic stability program, Seat belt reminder, Thorax-Pelvis side airbags, Window side airbags</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; line-height: 1; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; line-height: 1; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

58,721 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof I4 170"

Watch This Vehicle
12569534

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof I4 170"

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1748368892908
  2. 1748368893387
  3. 1748368893848
  4. 1748368894275
  5. 1748368894771
  6. 1748368895231
  7. 1748368895681
  8. 1748368896147
  9. 1748368896651
  10. 1748368897099
  11. 1748368897567
  12. 1748368898049
  13. 1748368898518
  14. 1748368898997
  15. 1748368899457
  16. 1748368899937
  17. 1748368900399
  18. 1748368900872
  19. 1748368901327
  20. 1748368901802
  21. 1748368902256
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,721KM
Excellent Condition
VIN W1Y4DCHY9NP479532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 58,721 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2022 MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER 2500 HIGH ROOF I4 170"

2.0L I4 DIESEL

161 HORSEPOWER | 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE

PAYLOAD CAPACITY: 6,200 LBS

7-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

16" STEEL WHEELS

 

MECHANICALS

Alternator 14V/220A, 3rd generation SCR emission control system, 7G-TRONIC transmission

EXTERIOR

Dual circuit, 4-wheel disc brakes, Front and rear mudflaps, Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors, Rear doors opening to side-wall, Windshield with filter band

INTERIOR

Adjustable steering wheel angle, Front air conditioning, Front cupholder, Auxiliary electric hot air heater, Hydraulic jack, Keyless start, Multifunction steering wheel, Outside temperature gauge, Shelf windshield, Radio, Storage compartment underneath cockpit, USB-C socket

SAFETY & SECURITY

Crosswind assist, Headlight assistant, Hill start assist, HOLD function, Load-adaptive electronic stability program, Seat belt reminder, Thorax-Pelvis side airbags, Window side airbags

 

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof I4 170
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof I4 170" 58,721 KM $58,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L FWD for sale in Tilbury, ON
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L FWD 86,540 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD 4dr LT for sale in Tilbury, ON
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD 4dr LT 54,447 KM $28,495 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter