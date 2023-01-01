2022 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$92,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 3 3 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10421775

10421775 Stock #: 01311A

01311A VIN: 3C6UR5SL2NG181396

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 42,333 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.