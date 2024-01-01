Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2022 RAM 3500 BIG HORN 4X4 CREW CAB 8 BOX</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>6.7L CUMMINS I–6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL ENGINE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>420 HORSEPOWER | 1,075 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.73 AXLE RATIO</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 20,020 LBS | PAYLOAD: 4,490 LBS | GVWR: 12,300 LBS</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>18 POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>STANDARD FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Electronic shift–on–the–fly transfer case, Push–button start, Remote keyless entry, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Tire pressure information system, Selectable tire fill alert, Brake Assist, Ready Alert Braking, Hill Start Assist, Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental side curtain air bags, Supplemental side air bags, Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Trailer Light Check, Front heavy–duty shock absorbers, Rear heavy–duty shock absorbers, Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System, Automatic headlamps, Tow hooks, Class V hitch receiver, 4–pin wiring harness, 7–pin wiring harness, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Trailer Sway Control, Locking tailgate, Engine block heater, Quad–lens halogen headlamps, Power windows with front 1–touch up and down, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 3.5–inch full–colour in–cluster display, Uconnect 5 with 8.4–in display, Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capable, SiriusXM satellite radio capable, Hands–free phone and audio, 4G LTE Wi–Fi hot spot, Tilt steering column, Media hub w/ 2 USB ports and auxiliary input jack</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Level A Equipment Group:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat, Rear 60/40 split–folding bench seat, Power 2–way driver lumbar adjust, Power 8–way adjustable driver seat, Fog lamps, 18x8–inch polished forged aluminum wheels, Power adjustable pedals</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>6–speed automatic transmission</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>6.7L Cummins I–6 turbocharged diesel engine</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>LT275/70R18E OWL On–/Off–Road tires</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2022 RAM 3500

Details Description Features

$64,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 3500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box

Watch This Vehicle
12030946

2022 RAM 3500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1734648606
  2. 1734648606
  3. 1734648606
  4. 1734648606
  5. 1734648606
  6. 1734648606
  7. 1734648606
  8. 1734648606
  9. 1734648606
  10. 1734648606
  11. 1734648608
  12. 1734648606
  13. 1734648607
  14. 1734648607
  15. 1734648607
  16. 1734648607
  17. 1734648607
  18. 1734648606
  19. 1734648607
  20. 1734648607
  21. 1734648607
  22. 1734648607
  23. 1734648607
  24. 1734648606
  25. 1734648607
  26. 1734648607
  27. 1734648607
  28. 1734648608
  29. 1734648608
  30. 1734648608
  31. 1734648608
  32. 1734648608
  33. 1734648608
  34. 1734648608
  35. 1734648608
  36. 1734648608
Contact Seller

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3C63R3HL3NG333581

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 74420
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2022 RAM 3500 BIG HORN 4X4 CREW CAB 8' BOX

6.7L CUMMINS I–6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL ENGINE

420 HORSEPOWER | 1,075 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.73 AXLE RATIO

TOWING CAPACITY: 20,020 LBS | PAYLOAD: 4,490 LBS | GVWR: 12,300 LBS

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

18" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

 

STANDARD FEATURES

Electronic shift–on–the–fly transfer case, Push–button start, Remote keyless entry, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Tire pressure information system, Selectable tire fill alert, Brake Assist, Ready Alert Braking, Hill Start Assist, Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental side curtain air bags, Supplemental side air bags, Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Trailer Light Check, Front heavy–duty shock absorbers, Rear heavy–duty shock absorbers, Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System, Automatic headlamps, Tow hooks, Class V hitch receiver, 4–pin wiring harness, 7–pin wiring harness, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Trailer Sway Control, Locking tailgate, Engine block heater, Quad–lens halogen headlamps, Power windows with front 1–touch up and down, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 3.5–inch full–colour in–cluster display, Uconnect 5 with 8.4–in display, Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capable, SiriusXM satellite radio capable, Hands–free phone and audio, 4G LTE Wi–Fi hot spot, Tilt steering column, Media hub w/ 2 USB ports and auxiliary input jack

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Level A Equipment Group:
Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat, Rear 60/40 split–folding bench seat, Power 2–way driver lumbar adjust, Power 8–way adjustable driver seat, Fog lamps, 18x8–inch polished forged aluminum wheels, Power adjustable pedals

6–speed automatic transmission

6.7L Cummins I–6 turbocharged diesel engine

LT275/70R18E OWL On–/Off–Road tires

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2023 GMC Yukon 4WD 4dr Denali for sale in Tilbury, ON
2023 GMC Yukon 4WD 4dr Denali 43,475 KM SOLD
Used 2021 Cadillac Escalade 4WD 4dr Sport for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 Cadillac Escalade 4WD 4dr Sport 79,449 KM $89,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5" CUSTOM 103,354 KM $26,890 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 3500