$64,995+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 3500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 74420
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2022 RAM 3500 BIG HORN 4X4 CREW CAB 8' BOX
6.7L CUMMINS I–6 TURBOCHARGED DIESEL ENGINE
420 HORSEPOWER | 1,075 LB-FT OF TORQUE | 3.73 AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 20,020 LBS | PAYLOAD: 4,490 LBS | GVWR: 12,300 LBS
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
18" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS
STANDARD FEATURES
Electronic shift–on–the–fly transfer case, Push–button start, Remote keyless entry, ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera, 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes, Tire pressure information system, Selectable tire fill alert, Brake Assist, Ready Alert Braking, Hill Start Assist, Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental side curtain air bags, Supplemental side air bags, Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Trailer Light Check, Front heavy–duty shock absorbers, Rear heavy–duty shock absorbers, Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System, Automatic headlamps, Tow hooks, Class V hitch receiver, 4–pin wiring harness, 7–pin wiring harness, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Trailer Sway Control, Locking tailgate, Engine block heater, Quad–lens halogen headlamps, Power windows with front 1–touch up and down, Air conditioning, Cruise control, 3.5–inch full–colour in–cluster display, Uconnect 5 with 8.4–in display, Google Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capable, SiriusXM satellite radio capable, Hands–free phone and audio, 4G LTE Wi–Fi hot spot, Tilt steering column, Media hub w/ 2 USB ports and auxiliary input jack
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Level A Equipment Group:
Premium cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat, Rear 60/40 split–folding bench seat, Power 2–way driver lumbar adjust, Power 8–way adjustable driver seat, Fog lamps, 18x8–inch polished forged aluminum wheels, Power adjustable pedals
6–speed automatic transmission
6.7L Cummins I–6 turbocharged diesel engine
LT275/70R18E OWL On–/Off–Road tires
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
