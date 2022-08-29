Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Tesla Model 3

9,300 KM

Details Description Features

$69,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range RWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range RWD

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$69,998

+ taxes & licensing

9,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9068806
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7NF176185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
The Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty covers your vehicle for 4 years or 80,000 km, whichever comes first.

Supplemental Restraint System Limited Warranty
The Supplemental Restraint System Limited Warranty covers your vehicle for 5 years or 100,000 km, whichever comes first.

Battery and Drive Unit Limited Warranty
The Battery and Drive Unit in your vehicle are covered for a period of:

 

  -Model 3 Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive8 years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first, with minimum 70% retention of Battery capacity over the warranty period.  

SAFETY:

Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop and Go*

Brake Assist

Automatic Braking

Blind Spot System/Active Warning

Lane Keep Assist/Active Lane Keep Assist

Forward Collision Warning

Backup Camera Around View Camera

Front and Rear Parking Sensors

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Traction Control

Stability Control

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Pedestrian Detection

Interior/Exterior Options of Note:

Regenerative Braking

Memory Seats/Mirror Position

Power Folding Side Mirrors

Auto Dimming Reverse Mirrors

GPS NAV

Premium White Synthetic Leather

LED Exterior Lighting

 Full-Length, Dual-Pane Panoramic Moonroof

Front & Rear Heated Seating & Heated Steering Wheel

Alcantara Interior Trim

15 inch Colour Touchscreen Monitior Infotainment System

Bluetooth Audio, Streaming, In-Car WiFi, Wireless Charging

18" Alloy Rims With All-Season Tires

And Many More Options.

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Electric Motor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

2018 GMC Acadia AWD ...
 159,800 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 88,698 KM
$16,490 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 45,109 KM
$44,998 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory