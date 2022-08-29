$69,998+ tax & licensing
1-844-682-3325
2022 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range RWD
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,998
- Listing ID: 9068806
- VIN: 5YJ3E1EA7NF176185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 9,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty
The Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty covers your vehicle for 4 years or 80,000 km, whichever comes first.
Supplemental Restraint System Limited Warranty
The Supplemental Restraint System Limited Warranty covers your vehicle for 5 years or 100,000 km, whichever comes first.
Battery and Drive Unit Limited Warranty
The Battery and Drive Unit in your vehicle are covered for a period of:
-Model 3 Standard Range Rear-Wheel Drive8 years or 160,000 km, whichever comes first, with minimum 70% retention of Battery capacity over the warranty period.
SAFETY:
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop and Go*
Brake Assist
Automatic Braking
Blind Spot System/Active Warning
Lane Keep Assist/Active Lane Keep Assist
Forward Collision Warning
Backup Camera Around View Camera
Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Pedestrian Detection
Interior/Exterior Options of Note:
Regenerative Braking
Memory Seats/Mirror Position
Power Folding Side Mirrors
Auto Dimming Reverse Mirrors
GPS NAV
Premium White Synthetic Leather
LED Exterior Lighting
Full-Length, Dual-Pane Panoramic Moonroof
Front & Rear Heated Seating & Heated Steering Wheel
Alcantara Interior Trim
15 inch Colour Touchscreen Monitior Infotainment System
Bluetooth Audio, Streaming, In-Car WiFi, Wireless Charging
18" Alloy Rims With All-Season Tires
And Many More Options.
Vehicle Features
