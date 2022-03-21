Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Tesla Model Y

80 KM

Details Description Features

$109,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$109,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

Performance PERFORMANCE**RED CALIPERS**LIKE NEW**ONLY 80KMS!!*

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model Y

Performance PERFORMANCE**RED CALIPERS**LIKE NEW**ONLY 80KMS!!*

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

  1. 8737052
  2. 8737052
  3. 8737052
  4. 8737052
  5. 8737052
  6. 8737052
  7. 8737052
  8. 8737052
  9. 8737052
  10. 8737052
  11. 8737052
  12. 8737052
  13. 8737052
Contact Seller

$109,900

+ taxes & licensing

80KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8737052
  • Stock #: R02965
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEF1NF455065

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # R02965
  • Mileage 80 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Chevrolet

2005 Ford Mustang GT...
 71,808 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2020 Jaguar F-PACE 2...
 34,422 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 55,730 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-888-887-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-887-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory