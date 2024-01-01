Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2022 TOYOTA CAMRY SE AUTO</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2.5L 4-CYLINDER ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>203 HORSEPOWER | 184 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>6L/100KM HIGHWAY | 8.4L/100KM CITY | 7.4L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>18 BLACK MACHINED-FINISH ALLOY WHEELS </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>MECHANICAL AND PERFORMANCE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>2.5-Liter Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder DOHC D-4S Injection Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i)  and Eco, Normal, and Sport drive modes, Direct Shift-8AT 8-speed Electronically Controlled automatic  Transmission with intelligence (ECT-i) with sequential shift mode, Front wheel drive (FWD), Unitized body with front and rear  anti-vibration sub-frames, Independent MacPherson strut front suspension with gas-filled shock absorbers and stabilizer bar; multi-link rear suspension with gas-filled shock absorbers and stabilizer bar, sport-tuned shock absorbers and springs, and front strut tower bracing, Electric Power Steering (EPS);  power-assisted rack-and-pinion, Power-assisted ventilated 12-in.  front disc brakes; solid 11.06-in. rear disc brakes with hydraulic brake booster, Electronically Controlled Braking (ECB) system and Star Safety System™ </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Bi-LED combination headlights with black trim and  auto on/off feature, LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) with on/off feature, LED combination taillights with black trim, Black front grille with sport mesh lower insert, Color-keyed sport side rocker panels, Color-keyed heated power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, Color-keyed outside door handles, Washer-linked intermittent windshield wipers, High Solar Energy-Absorbing (HSEA) glass, Acoustic noise-reducing front windshield, Color-keyed rear spoiler, Single exhaust with dual chrome tips, In-glass AM/FM antenna, Roof-mounted shark-fin antenna</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Dual zone automatic climate control with air filter, 4.2-in. TFT Multi-Information Display (MID) with odometer,  outside temperature, fuel economy and trip information, current/average fuel economy, distance to empty, average speed, trip distance with timer, TPMS and warning messages, Sport SofTex®-trimmed front seats with fabric inserts, seatback pockets; 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support; 6-way adjustable front passenger seat, Multi-stage heated front seats, 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with center armrest  with cup holders, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)26, Leather-trimmed tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, audio, Multi-Information Display (MID), Bluetooth hands-free phone, voice-command, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) controls, Heated steering wheel, 3-mode switch (Eco, Normal, Sport), Soft-material upper door trim, Linear dark interior trim, Interior silver door handles, Multi-function in-key remote keyless entry system with lock, two-stage unlock, panic, trunk-release functions and  remote illuminated entry, Power windows with 4-window auto up/down, jam  protection and retained-power features, Rear window defogger with timer, Power door locks with shift-linked automatic locking feature with anti-lockout feature, Day/night rearview mirror, Overhead console with maplights and sunglasses storage, Covered center console, armrest and storage, LED-illuminated glove compartment, One 12V auxiliary power outlet, One USB and media port, One USB-C charge port, Dual sun visors with sliding extensions and  illuminated vanity mirrors, Two front and two rear cup holders; two front door and two rear bottle holders, Audio — 7-in. touchscreen, six speakers, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay & Amazon Alexa compatible </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>SAFETY & CONVENIENCE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Star Safety System™ — includes Enhanced  Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), 4-wheel Anti-lock Brake  System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD),  Brake Assist (BA) and Smart Stop Technology® (SST), Ten airbags — includes driver and front passenger Advanced Airbag System, driver and front passenger seat-mounted side airbags, driver and front passenger knee airbags, rear seat-mounted side airbags, and front and rear side curtain airbags, Driver and front passenger Whiplash-Injury-Lessening seats, 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions; driver-side  Emergency Locking Retractor and Automatic/Emergency Locking Retractor on all passenger seatbelts, LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) includes  lower anchors on outboard rear seats, Child-protector rear door locks and power window lockout control, Energy-absorbing collapsible steering column, Front and rear energy-absorbing crumple zones, Side-impact door beams, Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) with direct pressure readout Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ — Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist, Integrated backup camera with projected path</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Cold Weather Package:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated power outside mirrors</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2022 Toyota Camry

101,705 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Camry

SE Auto

11971266

2022 Toyota Camry

SE Auto

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,705KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1G11AK7NU644785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,705 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-XXXX

1-844-682-3325

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2022 Toyota Camry