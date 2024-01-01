$28,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Camry
SE Auto
2022 Toyota Camry
SE Auto
Vehicle Description
2022 TOYOTA CAMRY SE AUTO
2.5L 4-CYLINDER ENGINE
203 HORSEPOWER | 184 LB-FT OF TORQUE
6L/100KM HIGHWAY | 8.4L/100KM CITY | 7.4L/100KM COMBINED
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
18" BLACK MACHINED-FINISH ALLOY WHEELS
MECHANICAL AND PERFORMANCE
2.5-Liter Dynamic Force 4-Cylinder DOHC D-4S Injection Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) and Eco, Normal, and Sport drive modes, Direct Shift-8AT 8-speed Electronically Controlled automatic Transmission with intelligence (ECT-i) with sequential shift mode, Front wheel drive (FWD), Unitized body with front and rear anti-vibration sub-frames, Independent MacPherson strut front suspension with gas-filled shock absorbers and stabilizer bar; multi-link rear suspension with gas-filled shock absorbers and stabilizer bar, sport-tuned shock absorbers and springs, and front strut tower bracing, Electric Power Steering (EPS); power-assisted rack-and-pinion, Power-assisted ventilated 12-in. front disc brakes; solid 11.06-in. rear disc brakes with hydraulic brake booster, Electronically Controlled Braking (ECB) system and Star Safety System™
EXTERIOR
Bi-LED combination headlights with black trim and auto on/off feature, LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) with on/off feature, LED combination taillights with black trim, Black front grille with sport mesh lower insert, Color-keyed sport side rocker panels, Color-keyed heated power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, Color-keyed outside door handles, Washer-linked intermittent windshield wipers, High Solar Energy-Absorbing (HSEA) glass, Acoustic noise-reducing front windshield, Color-keyed rear spoiler, Single exhaust with dual chrome tips, In-glass AM/FM antenna, Roof-mounted shark-fin antenna
INTERIOR
Dual zone automatic climate control with air filter, 4.2-in. TFT Multi-Information Display (MID) with odometer, outside temperature, fuel economy and trip information, current/average fuel economy, distance to empty, average speed, trip distance with timer, TPMS and warning messages, Sport SofTex®-trimmed front seats with fabric inserts, seatback pockets; 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar support; 6-way adjustable front passenger seat, Multi-stage heated front seats, 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with center armrest with cup holders, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)26, Leather-trimmed tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters, audio, Multi-Information Display (MID), Bluetooth hands-free phone, voice-command, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) controls, Heated steering wheel, 3-mode switch (Eco, Normal, Sport), Soft-material upper door trim, Linear dark interior trim, Interior silver door handles, Multi-function in-key remote keyless entry system with lock, two-stage unlock, panic, trunk-release functions and remote illuminated entry, Power windows with 4-window auto up/down, jam protection and retained-power features, Rear window defogger with timer, Power door locks with shift-linked automatic locking feature with anti-lockout feature, Day/night rearview mirror, Overhead console with maplights and sunglasses storage, Covered center console, armrest and storage, LED-illuminated glove compartment, One 12V auxiliary power outlet, One USB and media port, One USB-C charge port, Dual sun visors with sliding extensions and illuminated vanity mirrors, Two front and two rear cup holders; two front door and two rear bottle holders, Audio — 7-in. touchscreen, six speakers, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay & Amazon Alexa compatible
SAFETY & CONVENIENCE
Star Safety System™ — includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), 4-wheel Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA) and Smart Stop Technology® (SST), Ten airbags — includes driver and front passenger Advanced Airbag System, driver and front passenger seat-mounted side airbags, driver and front passenger knee airbags, rear seat-mounted side airbags, and front and rear side curtain airbags, Driver and front passenger Whiplash-Injury-Lessening seats, 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions; driver-side Emergency Locking Retractor and Automatic/Emergency Locking Retractor on all passenger seatbelts, LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) includes lower anchors on outboard rear seats, Child-protector rear door locks and power window lockout control, Energy-absorbing collapsible steering column, Front and rear energy-absorbing crumple zones, Side-impact door beams, Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) with direct pressure readout Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ — Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist, Integrated backup camera with projected path
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Cold Weather Package:
Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated power outside mirrors
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
