<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2023 BMW X4 XDRIVE30I</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2.0L I-4 TURBO</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>248 HORSEPOWER | 258 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.2L/100KM CITY | 9.3L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISISON</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>19 ALUMINUM 5 SPOKE GREY WHEELS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>MECHANICAL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Full-time all wheel drive, 4-wheel disc brakes, Anti-lock brakes, Brake assist, Brake actuated limited slip differential, Power steering, 3.385 axle ratio, 65L fuel tank, 80-amp/hour maintenance-free battery, Engine auto stop/start feature, Gas-pressurized shock absorbers, Multi-link rear suspension w/ coil springs, Permanent locking hubs</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Driver illuminated vanity mirror, Driver vanity mirror, Passenger illuminated visor mirror, Passenger vanity mirror, Floor mats, Woodgrain interior trim, Adjustable steering wheel, Cargo shade, Bucket seat, Premium synthetic seats, Pass-through rear seat, 12-way driver and passenger seat, 2 12V DC power outlets, Air filtration</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>COMFORT & CONVENIENCE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Bluetooth connection, Heated mirrors, Integrated turn signal mirrors, Power mirrors with power folding, Cruise control, Air conditioning, Climate control, Multi-zone air conditioning, Driver seat and mirrors memory, Keyless start, Remote engine start, Trip computer, Heated front seats, Navigation system, Power windows and locks, Power liftgate, Remote trunk release, Apple Carplay and Android Auto</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY & SECURITY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Traction control, Passenger air bag sensor, Back-up camera, Blind spot monitor, Front collision mitigation, Front head air bag, Rear head air bag, Knee airbag, Driver monitoring, Stability control, Traction control, Driver and passenger air bags, Automatic highbeams, Lane departure warning, Rear parking air, Security system</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Auto-leveling headlights, Automatic headlights, Daytime running lights, LED headlights, Privacy glass, Panoramic moonroof, Rear defrost, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured front bumper w/ black rub strip/fascia accent, Body-coloured rear bumper, Clearcoat paint</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Premium Essentials Pacakge:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Hands-free liftgate, Keyless entry, Power door locks, Remote trunk release</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Dark Graphite Metallic Exterior</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Digital Cockpit Professional</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2023 BMW X4

81,521 KM

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW X4

xDrive30i

12940847

2023 BMW X4

xDrive30i

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,521KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UX33DT07P9P37529

  • Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tacora Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,521 KM

2023 BMW X4 XDRIVE30I

2.0L I-4 TURBO

248 HORSEPOWER | 258 LB-FT OF TORQUE

8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.2L/100KM CITY | 9.3L/100KM COMBINED

8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISISON

19" ALUMINUM 5 SPOKE GREY WHEELS

 

MECHANICAL

Full-time all wheel drive, 4-wheel disc brakes, Anti-lock brakes, Brake assist, Brake actuated limited slip differential, Power steering, 3.385 axle ratio, 65L fuel tank, 80-amp/hour maintenance-free battery, Engine auto stop/start feature, Gas-pressurized shock absorbers, Multi-link rear suspension w/ coil springs, Permanent locking hubs

INTERIOR

Driver illuminated vanity mirror, Driver vanity mirror, Passenger illuminated visor mirror, Passenger vanity mirror, Floor mats, Woodgrain interior trim, Adjustable steering wheel, Cargo shade, Bucket seat, Premium synthetic seats, Pass-through rear seat, 12-way driver and passenger seat, 2 12V DC power outlets, Air filtration

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE

Bluetooth connection, Heated mirrors, Integrated turn signal mirrors, Power mirrors with power folding, Cruise control, Air conditioning, Climate control, Multi-zone air conditioning, Driver seat and mirrors memory, Keyless start, Remote engine start, Trip computer, Heated front seats, Navigation system, Power windows and locks, Power liftgate, Remote trunk release, Apple Carplay and Android Auto

SAFETY & SECURITY

Traction control, Passenger air bag sensor, Back-up camera, Blind spot monitor, Front collision mitigation, Front head air bag, Rear head air bag, Knee airbag, Driver monitoring, Stability control, Traction control, Driver and passenger air bags, Automatic highbeams, Lane departure warning, Rear parking air, Security system

EXTERIOR

Auto-leveling headlights, Automatic headlights, Daytime running lights, LED headlights, Privacy glass, Panoramic moonroof, Rear defrost, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured front bumper w/ black rub strip/fascia accent, Body-coloured rear bumper, Clearcoat paint

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Premium Essentials Pacakge:
Hands-free liftgate, Keyless entry, Power door locks, Remote trunk release

Dark Graphite Metallic Exterior

Digital Cockpit Professional

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2023 BMW X4