Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour Tacora Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,521 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 BMW X4 XDRIVE30I
2.0L I-4 TURBO
248 HORSEPOWER | 258 LB-FT OF TORQUE
8.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 11.2L/100KM CITY | 9.3L/100KM COMBINED
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISISON
19" ALUMINUM 5 SPOKE GREY WHEELS
MECHANICAL
Full-time all wheel drive, 4-wheel disc brakes, Anti-lock brakes, Brake assist, Brake actuated limited slip differential, Power steering, 3.385 axle ratio, 65L fuel tank, 80-amp/hour maintenance-free battery, Engine auto stop/start feature, Gas-pressurized shock absorbers, Multi-link rear suspension w/ coil springs, Permanent locking hubs
INTERIOR
Driver illuminated vanity mirror, Driver vanity mirror, Passenger illuminated visor mirror, Passenger vanity mirror, Floor mats, Woodgrain interior trim, Adjustable steering wheel, Cargo shade, Bucket seat, Premium synthetic seats, Pass-through rear seat, 12-way driver and passenger seat, 2 12V DC power outlets, Air filtration
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE
Bluetooth connection, Heated mirrors, Integrated turn signal mirrors, Power mirrors with power folding, Cruise control, Air conditioning, Climate control, Multi-zone air conditioning, Driver seat and mirrors memory, Keyless start, Remote engine start, Trip computer, Heated front seats, Navigation system, Power windows and locks, Power liftgate, Remote trunk release, Apple Carplay and Android Auto
SAFETY & SECURITY
Traction control, Passenger air bag sensor, Back-up camera, Blind spot monitor, Front collision mitigation, Front head air bag, Rear head air bag, Knee airbag, Driver monitoring, Stability control, Traction control, Driver and passenger air bags, Automatic highbeams, Lane departure warning, Rear parking air, Security system
EXTERIOR
Auto-leveling headlights, Automatic headlights, Daytime running lights, LED headlights, Privacy glass, Panoramic moonroof, Rear defrost, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured front bumper w/ black rub strip/fascia accent, Body-coloured rear bumper, Clearcoat paint
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Premium Essentials Pacakge:
Hands-free liftgate, Keyless entry, Power door locks, Remote trunk release
Dark Graphite Metallic Exterior
Digital Cockpit Professional
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
