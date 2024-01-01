$40,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Crew Cab WT
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$40,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,016 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 CHEVROLET COLORADO 4WD CREW CAB WT
2.7L I4 TURBO ENGINE
237 HORSEPOWER | 259 LB-FT OF TORQUE
10.2L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12.3L/100KM CITY | 11.3L/100KM COMBINED
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
17" ALUMINUM WHEELS
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
2.7L Turbo Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Autotrac Electronic Transfer Case, Engine Air Filtration System, Automatic Start/Stop, 170 Amp Alternator, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Capless Fuel Fill
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
11.3" Diagonal Advanced Colour LCD Display w/ Google Built-in Capability Including Nav Capability and Connected Apps, Wireless Apple Carplay and Wireless Android Auto for Compatible Phones, SiriusXM Radio Capable
INTERIOR
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Front Bucket Seats, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat with Storage, 6-way Driver Seat Adjuster, Tilt Steering Column, 8" Diagonal Driver Information Centre, USB Ports, Rear Seat Reminder, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Dual Front Visor Mirrors
EXTERIOR
Solar Absorbing Windshield, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control, Power Adjustable Mirrors, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Cornerstep Rear Bumper, 255/65R-17 All Season Tires, Compact Spare Tire, Front Recovery Hooks, Black
SAFETY & SECURITY
Chevrolet Safety Assist, Includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking with Bicyclist Detection, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam HD Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Buckle to Drive
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
WT Convenience Package:
Remote Lock/Unlock Tailgate, Sliding Rear Window, Rear Window Defogger, Cruise Control
Spray-on Bedliner
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
