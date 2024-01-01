Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2023 CHEVROLET COLORADO 4WD CREW CAB WT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2.7L I4 TURBO ENGINE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>237 HORSEPOWER | 259 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>10.2L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12.3L/100KM CITY | 11.3L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>17 ALUMINUM WHEELS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>2.7L Turbo Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Autotrac Electronic Transfer Case, Engine Air Filtration System, Automatic Start/Stop, 170 Amp Alternator, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway  Control & Hill Start Assist, Capless Fuel Fill</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>11.3 Diagonal Advanced Colour  LCD Display w/ Google Built-in Capability Including Nav  Capability and Connected Apps, Wireless Apple Carplay and Wireless Android Auto for  Compatible Phones, SiriusXM Radio Capable</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Front Bucket Seats, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat with Storage, 6-way Driver Seat Adjuster, Tilt Steering Column, 8 Diagonal Driver Information Centre, USB Ports, Rear Seat Reminder, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Dual Front Visor Mirrors</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Solar Absorbing Windshield, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control, Power Adjustable Mirrors, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Cornerstep Rear Bumper, 255/65R-17 All Season Tires, Compact Spare Tire, Front Recovery Hooks, Black</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>SAFETY & SECURITY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Chevrolet Safety Assist, Includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking with Bicyclist Detection, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam HD Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Buckle to Drive</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>WT Convenience Package:</span></em><br /></span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Remote Lock/Unlock Tailgate, Sliding Rear Window, Rear Window Defogger, Cruise Control</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Spray-on Bedliner</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

21,016 KM

Details Description Features

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab WT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Crew Cab WT

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1722014177
  2. 1722014178
  3. 1722014178
  4. 1722014177
  5. 1722014178
  6. 1722014239
  7. 1722014239
  8. 1722014239
  9. 1722014177
  10. 1722014178
  11. 1722014240
  12. 1722014240
  13. 1722014239
  14. 1722014179
  15. 1722014240
  16. 1722014240
  17. 1722014178
  18. 1722014240
  19. 1722014240
  20. 1722014178
  21. 1722014179
  22. 1722014178
  23. 1722014240
  24. 1722014241
  25. 1722014241
  26. 1722014240
  27. 1722014178
  28. 1722014179
  29. 1722014179
  30. 1722014178
  31. 1722014178
  32. 1722014241
  33. 1722014241
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,016KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEC1P1152555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,016 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 CHEVROLET COLORADO 4WD CREW CAB WT

2.7L I4 TURBO ENGINE

237 HORSEPOWER | 259 LB-FT OF TORQUE

10.2L/100KM HIGHWAY | 12.3L/100KM CITY | 11.3L/100KM COMBINED

8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

17" ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL

2.7L Turbo Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Autotrac Electronic Transfer Case, Engine Air Filtration System, Automatic Start/Stop, 170 Amp Alternator, Stabilitrak w/ Trailer Sway  Control & Hill Start Assist, Capless Fuel Fill

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

11.3" Diagonal Advanced Colour  LCD Display w/ Google Built-in Capability Including Nav  Capability and Connected Apps, Wireless Apple Carplay and Wireless Android Auto for  Compatible Phones, SiriusXM Radio Capable

INTERIOR

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Front Bucket Seats, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat with Storage, 6-way Driver Seat Adjuster, Tilt Steering Column, 8" Diagonal Driver Information Centre, USB Ports, Rear Seat Reminder, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Dual Front Visor Mirrors

EXTERIOR

Solar Absorbing Windshield, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control, Power Adjustable Mirrors, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Cornerstep Rear Bumper, 255/65R-17 All Season Tires, Compact Spare Tire, Front Recovery Hooks, Black

SAFETY & SECURITY

Chevrolet Safety Assist, Includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking with Bicyclist Detection, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam HD Rear Vision Camera, Teen Driver Mode, Buckle to Drive

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

WT Convenience Package:
Remote Lock/Unlock Tailgate, Sliding Rear Window, Rear Window Defogger, Cruise Control

Spray-on Bedliner

 

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2018 Keystone RV Cougar 28SGS for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Keystone RV Cougar 28SGS 0 $37,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 159
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 4WD Crew Cab 159" High Country 92,492 KM $75,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 128.3
2016 GMC Canyon 4WD Crew Cab 128.3" SLT 135,818 KM $25,998 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Colorado