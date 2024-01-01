$106,795+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
2dr Stingray Conv w/3LT
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$106,795
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic White
- Interior Colour SKY COOL GREY
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 7,471 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE W/ 3LT
6.2L V8 DI HP ENGINE
495 HORSEPOWER | 470 LB-FT OF TORQUE
9.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 15L/100KM CITY | 12.7L/100KM COMBINED
8-SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION
19" FRONT & 20" REAR 20-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS
CONNECTIVITY AND TECHNOLOGY
Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto for Compatible Phones, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System w/ Connected Navigation, 8" HD Colour Touchscreen, Enhanced Voice Recognition, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, in-vehicle Apps & Personalization Capable, Bose Performance Series Sound System with 14 Speakers, HD Radio, Driver Information Center, 12" Colour Display w/ Selectable Modes, Gauge Configurations, Keyless Open and Start, Near Field Communication, Remote Vehicle Start, SiriusXM capability
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
All-Season Tires (Run Flat), Vehicle Health Management, Active Handling Stability Control, All-Speed Traction Control, Oil Life Monitoring System, Driver Mode Selector
SAFETY & SECURITY
HD Front & Rear Vision Cameras (Front Camera is Curb View), Rear Park Assist, Theft-Deterrent System, Power Door Locks, Programmable w/ Lockout Protection, Teen Driver Mode, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Head-up Display, Colour Display with 3 Modes: Tour, Sport, Track
EXTERIOR
Power Retractable Body Colour Hard Top w/ Remote Activation, Power Glass Rear Window with Integral Defogger, Carbon Flash Badge Package, Carbon Flash Exterior Accents, Power Adjust/Fold Heated Outside Mirrors, Driver Side Auto-Dimming with Turn Indicators, LED Headlamps
INTERIOR
Custom Leather-Wrapped Interior Package, Suede Microfiber-Wrapped Upper Interior Trim Package, 8-Way Power GT2 Bucket Seats, Heated and Vented Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience Package, Rear Camera Mirror, Performance Data and Video Recorder, Wireless Charging for Devices, Universal Home Remote, 2 Cargo Nets, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Air Filtration System with Pollen Filter, Floor Console w/ USB Ports & Lockable Storage, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Tilt, Telescopic Steering Column
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Z51 Performance Package:
Rear Axle with Performance Ratio, High Performance Tires, Rear Spoiler, Z51 Performance Suspension, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Z51 Performance Brakes w/ Z51 Logo on Calipers, Heavy Duty Cooling System, Performance Exhaust
Convertible Top, Carbon Flash Painted Nacelles and Roof
19" Front & 20" Rear 20-Spoke Gloss Black Forged Aluminum Wheels
Bright Red Painted Brake Calipers
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
