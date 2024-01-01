Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2023 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY CONVERTIBLE W/ 3LT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>6.2L V8 DI HP ENGINE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>495 HORSEPOWER | 470 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>9.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 15L/100KM CITY | 12.7L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>8-SPEED DUAL CLUTCH TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>19 FRONT & 20 REAR 20-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK FORGED ALUMINUM WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>CONNECTIVITY AND TECHNOLOGY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto for Compatible Phones, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System w/ Connected Navigation, 8 HD Colour Touchscreen, Enhanced Voice Recognition, Bluetooth Audio  Streaming, in-vehicle Apps &  Personalization Capable, Bose Performance Series Sound  System with 14 Speakers, HD Radio, Driver Information Center, 12 Colour Display w/ Selectable Modes, Gauge  Configurations, Keyless Open and Start, Near Field Communication, Remote Vehicle Start, SiriusXM capability</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>All-Season Tires (Run Flat), Vehicle Health Management, Active Handling Stability Control, All-Speed Traction Control, Oil Life Monitoring System, Driver Mode Selector</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>SAFETY & SECURITY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>HD Front & Rear Vision Cameras (Front Camera is Curb View), Rear Park Assist, Theft-Deterrent System, Power Door Locks, Programmable  w/ Lockout Protection, Teen Driver Mode, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Head-up Display, Colour Display with 3 Modes: Tour, Sport, Track</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Power Retractable Body Colour Hard Top w/ Remote Activation, Power Glass Rear Window with Integral Defogger, Carbon Flash Badge Package, Carbon Flash Exterior Accents, Power Adjust/Fold Heated Outside Mirrors, Driver Side Auto-Dimming with Turn Indicators, LED Headlamps</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Custom Leather-Wrapped Interior Package, Suede Microfiber-Wrapped Upper Interior Trim Package, 8-Way Power GT2 Bucket Seats, Heated and Vented Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Driver and Passenger  Convenience Package, Rear Camera Mirror, Performance Data and Video Recorder, Wireless Charging for Devices, Universal Home Remote, 2 Cargo Nets, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Air Filtration System with Pollen Filter, Floor Console w/ USB Ports & Lockable Storage, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Tilt, Telescopic Steering Column</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Z51 Performance Package:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Rear Axle with Performance Ratio, High Performance Tires, Rear Spoiler, Z51 Performance Suspension, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Z51 Performance Brakes w/ Z51 Logo on Calipers, Heavy Duty Cooling System, Performance Exhaust</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Convertible Top, Carbon Flash Painted Nacelles and Roof</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>19 Front & 20 Rear 20-Spoke Gloss Black Forged Aluminum Wheels</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Bright Red Painted Brake Calipers</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

Actions
VIN 1G1YC3D46P5131223

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour SKY COOL GREY
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 7,471 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette