2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

15,685 KM

$69,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom 2500HD, 4WD, CLOTH SEATS, 4D CREW CAB, LOW KMS !!!

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Custom 2500HD, 4WD, CLOTH SEATS, 4D CREW CAB, LOW KMS !!!

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,685KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GC4YME73P1726697

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # R03335
  • Mileage 15,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

$69,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500