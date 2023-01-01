Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p><p><span style=font-size:16px><strong><a href=https://www.lallychev.com/pre-order-form/>Dont see what youre looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!</a></strong></span></p></p></p> <p><p><br></p></p> <p><p><br></p></p>

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

55,168 KM

Details Description Features

$83,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

RST

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

RST

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$83,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
55,168KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKEKT3PR158997

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Chevrolet

Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Tilbury, ON
2013 Ford Explorer XLT 286,217 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT for sale in Tilbury, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited 1LT 147,714 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer LT, 4D SPORT UTILITY, 3.6L V6, AWD for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 Chevrolet Blazer LT, 4D SPORT UTILITY, 3.6L V6, AWD 39,532 KM $40,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-888-887-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-887-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$83,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Suburban