2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2023 CHERVOLET TRAILBLAZER AWD 4DR LT

ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO 3 CYLINDER ENGINE

155 HORSEPOWER | 174 LB-FT OF TORQUE

7.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 8.9L/100KM HIGHWAY | 8.4L/100KM COMBINED

9-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

17 HIGH GLOSS BLACK MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL

Engine Control, Stop-Start System w/ Override, Front & Rear Brakes with Electrically Assisted Braking, Engine Air Filtration Monitor

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

Chevrolet Infotainment 3 - 7 Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Voice Command Passthrough To Phone, Android Auto And Apple Carplay Capable, Driver Information Centre, Front USB A and C Ports, Auxiliary Input, Keyless Open / Keyless Start, OnStar Services & 4G LTE Wi-Fi capable, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, SiriusXM Radio Capable

INTERIOR

Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat (folding), Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Including Lumbar Control, 4-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Power Windows, Driver w/ Express Up/Down, Front Pass & Rear Express Down Power Windows, Front Passenger Flat Folding Seatback

EXTERIOR

17 High Gloss Black Machined Aluminum Wheels, Deep Tinted Glass, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors (Manual-Folding), LED Front Fog Lamps, Signature LED Daytime Running Lamps

SAFETY & SECURITY

Chevrolet Safety Assist, includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam Control, Teen Driver Mode, Tire Pressure Monitor System (Excludes Spare Tire), Tire Fill Alert (Excludes Spare), Rear Vision Camera

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Crimson Metallic Exterior We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

54,447 KM

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr LT

12562673

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr LT

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,447KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL79MRSL2PB183419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,447 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

2023 CHERVOLET TRAILBLAZER AWD 4DR LT

ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO 3 CYLINDER ENGINE

155 HORSEPOWER | 174 LB-FT OF TORQUE

7.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 8.9L/100KM HIGHWAY | 8.4L/100KM COMBINED

9-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

17" HIGH GLOSS BLACK MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS

 

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL

Engine Control, Stop-Start System w/ Override, Front & Rear Brakes with Electrically Assisted Braking, Engine Air Filtration Monitor

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

Chevrolet Infotainment 3 - 7" Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Voice Command Passthrough To Phone, Android Auto And Apple Carplay Capable, Driver Information Centre, Front USB A and C Ports, Auxiliary Input, Keyless Open / Keyless Start, OnStar Services & 4G LTE Wi-Fi capable, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, SiriusXM Radio Capable

INTERIOR

Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat (folding), Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Including Lumbar Control, 4-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Power Windows, Driver w/ Express Up/Down, Front Pass & Rear Express Down Power Windows, Front Passenger Flat Folding Seatback

EXTERIOR

17" High Gloss Black Machined Aluminum Wheels, Deep Tinted Glass, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors (Manual-Folding), LED Front Fog Lamps, Signature LED Daytime Running Lamps

SAFETY & SECURITY

Chevrolet Safety Assist, includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam Control, Teen Driver Mode, Tire Pressure Monitor System (Excludes Spare Tire), Tire Fill Alert (Excludes Spare), Rear Vision Camera

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Crimson Metallic Exterior

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
$28,495

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer