$28,495+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
AWD 4dr LT
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$28,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crimson Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,447 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO 3 CYLINDER ENGINE
155 HORSEPOWER | 174 LB-FT OF TORQUE
7.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 8.9L/100KM HIGHWAY | 8.4L/100KM COMBINED
9-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
17" HIGH GLOSS BLACK MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
Engine Control, Stop-Start System w/ Override, Front & Rear Brakes with Electrically Assisted Braking, Engine Air Filtration Monitor
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 - 7" Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Voice Command Passthrough To Phone, Android Auto And Apple Carplay Capable, Driver Information Centre, Front USB A and C Ports, Auxiliary Input, Keyless Open / Keyless Start, OnStar Services & 4G LTE Wi-Fi capable, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, SiriusXM Radio Capable
INTERIOR
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat (folding), Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Including Lumbar Control, 4-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Power Windows, Driver w/ Express Up/Down, Front Pass & Rear Express Down Power Windows, Front Passenger Flat Folding Seatback
EXTERIOR
17" High Gloss Black Machined Aluminum Wheels, Deep Tinted Glass, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Mirrors (Manual-Folding), LED Front Fog Lamps, Signature LED Daytime Running Lamps
SAFETY & SECURITY
Chevrolet Safety Assist, includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam Control, Teen Driver Mode, Tire Pressure Monitor System (Excludes Spare Tire), Tire Fill Alert (Excludes Spare), Rear Vision Camera
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Crimson Metallic Exterior
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
+ taxes & licensing
