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2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

100,084 KM

Details Features

$21,321

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14341082

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,321

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
100,084KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MRSL0PB190935

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LCEE00832A
  • Mileage 100,084 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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$21,321

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer