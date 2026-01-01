$21,321+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT
Location
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,321
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
100,084KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MRSL0PB190935
Vehicle Details
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LCEE00832A
- Mileage 100,084 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
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Lally Chevrolet
1-888-887-9696
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer