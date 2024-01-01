Menu
All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

2023 Dodge Durango

95,035 KM

Details Description Features

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango

R/T Plus

2023 Dodge Durango

R/T Plus

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,035KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT0PC550123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
2023 Dodge Durango