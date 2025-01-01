$32,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend Moonroof, Nav, One Owner!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
Used
29,563KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B67PRD04974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # LF00483A
- Mileage 29,563 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
