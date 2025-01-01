Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

14,145 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend Low Kms, Trailer Tow, mint!

Watch This Vehicle
12518584

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend Low Kms, Trailer Tow, mint!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 12518584
  2. 12518584
  3. 12518584
  4. 12518584
  5. 12518584
  6. 12518584
  7. 12518584
  8. 12518584
  9. 12518584
  10. 12518584
  11. 12518584
  12. 12518584
  13. 12518584
  14. 12518584
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,145KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B62PRD31273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # LF31373TR
  • Mileage 14,145 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Moonroof, Nav, Trailer Tow!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Moonroof, Nav, Trailer Tow!! 57,129 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Low Kms, Trailer Tow, mint! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Low Kms, Trailer Tow, mint! 14,145 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Moonroof, Nav, One Owner! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Moonroof, Nav, One Owner! 29,563 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2023 Ford Bronco Sport