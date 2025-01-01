Menu
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

21,196 KM

Details Features

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
Badlands Low Km’s, 2.0L, Mint!

Badlands Low Km’s, 2.0L, Mint!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

Used
21,196KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9D9XPRD03891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # LF03891TR
  • Mileage 21,196 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2023 Ford Bronco Sport