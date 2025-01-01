Menu
2023 Ford Edge

38,615 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Edge

ST Line Moonroof, Nav, Mint!!

2023 Ford Edge

ST Line Moonroof, Nav, Mint!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

Used
38,615KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J94PBA60588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # LF60588TR
  • Mileage 38,615 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
