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2023 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
2023 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,438 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Discover adventure and sophisticated style with this pre-owned 2023 Ford Edge SEL AWD, now available at Fusion Auto Sales. Dressed in a sleek gray exterior and featuring a comfortable black interior, this SUV crossover is designed to impress and perform. Its robust 2.0L V4 Turbo engine paired with an automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive ensures you'll tackle Canadian roads with confidence, no matter the season. With four doors and ample space, it's the perfect companion for your daily commute, weekend getaways, and everything in between. This capable vehicle has just 151,438 km on the odometer, offering a fantastic opportunity to own a nearly new Ford Edge.
Experience the perfect blend of capability and comfort. The 2023 Ford Edge SEL AWD offers a dynamic driving experience with its responsive engine and advanced All-Wheel Drive system, providing exceptional traction and control in any weather condition. Inside, you'll find a well-appointed cabin designed for driver and passenger enjoyment, making every journey a pleasure.
Here are five sizzling features of this 2023 Ford Edge SEL AWD:
- All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer Canadian winters and challenging terrains with confidence thanks to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, delivering superior grip and stability when you need it most.
- Powerful 2.0L V4 Turbo Engine: Experience exhilarating acceleration and responsive performance from the turbocharged engine, offering a thrilling yet efficient driving dynamic.
- SEL Trim Excellence: Enjoy the elevated comfort and convenience features that come standard with the SEL trim, designed to enhance your driving experience.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style: With its versatile design, this SUV crossover offers ample passenger room and cargo space, making it ideal for families, adventurers, and everyday life.
- Modern Gray Exterior with Black Interior: Turn heads with the sophisticated gray exterior, complemented by a sleek and premium black interior for a timeless and elegant aesthetic.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
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