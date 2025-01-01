Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford Escape

21,511 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite AWD, One Owner, Low Kms!!

Watch This Vehicle
12551702

2023 Ford Escape

ST-Line Elite AWD, One Owner, Low Kms!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 12551702
  2. 12551702
  3. 12551702
  4. 12551702
  5. 12551702
  6. 12551702
  7. 12551702
  8. 12551702
  9. 12551702
  10. 12551702
  11. 12551702
  12. 12551702
  13. 12551702
  14. 12551702
  15. 12551702
  16. 12551702
  17. 12551702
  18. 12551702
  19. 12551702
  20. 12551702
Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,511KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9PA5PUA20019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # LFEP00763A
  • Mileage 21,511 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite AWD, One Owner, Low Kms!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Elite AWD, One Owner, Low Kms!! 21,511 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape PHEV SEL One Owner, Local Trade, Power Liftgate! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2022 Ford Escape PHEV SEL One Owner, Local Trade, Power Liftgate! 138,092 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT ’s, Mint! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ’s, Mint! 93,898 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2023 Ford Escape