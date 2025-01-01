Menu
The 2023 Ford Escape Active 1.5L Auto FWD is a fuel-efficient compact SUV with a 180?hp turbocharged engine and smooth 8-speed automatic transmission. It offers a comfortable ride, spacious interior with up to 65.4?cu?ft of cargo space, and solid mileagearound 30?mpg combined. Standard features include an 8? touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and Ford Co-Pilot360 safety tech, making it a smart, well-rounded choice for everyday driving.

2023 Ford Escape

16,900 KM

Details

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape

Active Only 16,900 kms!!

12703956

2023 Ford Escape

Active Only 16,900 kms!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,900KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GN2PUA18906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # -LF18906TR
  • Mileage 16,900 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Ford Escape Active 1.5L Auto FWD is a fuel-efficient compact SUV with a 180?hp turbocharged engine and smooth 8-speed automatic transmission. It offers a comfortable ride, spacious interior with up to 65.4?cu?ft of cargo space, and solid mileagearound 30?mpg combined. Standard features include an 8? touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and Ford Co-Pilot360 safety tech, making it a smart, well-rounded choice for everyday driving.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2023 Ford Escape