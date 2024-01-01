$59,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Expedition
LIMITED MAX 4X4
2023 Ford Expedition
LIMITED MAX 4X4
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$59,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Mahogany
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 102,416 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 FORD EXPEDITION LIMITED MAX 4X4
3.5L ECOBOOST TWIN-TURBO V6
380 HORSEPOWER | 470 LB-FT OF TORQUE
9.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 13.8L/100KM CITY | 12.4L/100KM COMBINED
10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
20” BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS W/ DARK CARBONIZED GREY PAINTED POCKETS
INTERIOR
Leather seats, Heated and cooled front seats, Heated second row outboard seats, Automatic Tri-Zone air conditioning, 10-way Power Driver, 8-way Power Passenger, 2nd Row 40/20/40 Power fold, 3rd Row 60/40 Power fold, Illuminated Entry with Ambient Lighting, 4 12V powerpoints, 1 230V AC outlet, Heated, Leather, Power Tilt/ Telescoping steering wheel with Audio/Cruise/Cluster Controls and Memory Function, 6 USB A ports, 2 USB C ports, Perimeter alarm, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), 6 airbags with Safety Canopy Side Curtain, Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start, MyKey technology, Dynamic Vehicle Safety, Passive Anti-Theft System, Auto-dimming rearview mirror
DRIVER ASSIST TECHNOLOGY AND ENTERTAINMENT
Rearview camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front and rear sensing system, Ford Co-Pilot360 (with Hill Descent Control), Remote Start system, Bluetooth, Bang & Olufsen 12 speaker system, SYNC®4 with Voice Recognition infotainment system, 8" Productivity Cluster, 8" Productivity Cluster, Wireless charging pad
EXTERIOR
Twin spar with chrome chicklets grille, LED fog lamps, LED headlamps with auto on/off, LED taillamps, Chrome accented running boards, Power-Folding mirros with Autofold, Heated Glass, Turn Signal Indicators, Security Approach Lamps, Driver/Passenger Side Memory, Driver’s Side Auto-Dimming and Body-Color Caps, Hands-Free, Foot-Activated with Liftglass, Single exhaust, Panoramic Vista Roof, Signature exterior lighting
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325