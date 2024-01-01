Menu
2023 FORD EXPEDITION LIMITED MAX 4X4

3.5L ECOBOOST TWIN-TURBO V6

380 HORSEPOWER | 470 LB-FT OF TORQUE

9.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 13.8L/100KM CITY | 12.4L/100KM COMBINED

10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

20" BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS W/ DARK CARBONIZED GREY PAINTED POCKETS

 

INTERIOR

Leather seats, Heated and cooled front seats, Heated second row outboard seats, Automatic Tri-Zone air conditioning, 10-way Power Driver, 8-way Power Passenger, 2nd Row 40/20/40 Power fold, 3rd Row 60/40 Power fold, Illuminated Entry with Ambient Lighting, 4 12V powerpoints, 1 230V AC outlet, Heated, Leather, Power Tilt/ Telescoping steering wheel with Audio/Cruise/Cluster Controls and Memory Function, 6 USB A ports, 2 USB C ports, Perimeter alarm, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), 6 airbags with Safety Canopy Side Curtain, Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start, MyKey technology, Dynamic Vehicle Safety, Passive Anti-Theft System, Auto-dimming rearview mirror

DRIVER ASSIST TECHNOLOGY AND ENTERTAINMENT

Rearview camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front and rear sensing system, Ford Co-Pilot360 (with Hill Descent Control), Remote Start system, Bluetooth, Bang & Olufsen 12 speaker system, SYNC®4 with Voice Recognition infotainment system, 8 Productivity Cluster, 8 Productivity Cluster, Wireless charging pad 

EXTERIOR

Twin spar with chrome chicklets grille, LED fog lamps, LED headlamps with auto on/off, LED taillamps, Chrome accented running boards, Power-Folding mirros with Autofold, Heated Glass, Turn Signal Indicators, Security Approach Lamps, Driver/Passenger Side Memory, Driver's Side Auto-Dimming and Body-Color Caps, Hands-Free, Foot-Activated with Liftglass, Single exhaust, Panoramic Vista Roof, Signature exterior lighting

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

2023 FORD EXPEDITION LIMITED MAX 4X4

3.5L ECOBOOST TWIN-TURBO V6

380 HORSEPOWER | 470 LB-FT OF TORQUE

9.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 13.8L/100KM CITY | 12.4L/100KM COMBINED

10-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

20” BRIGHT MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS W/ DARK CARBONIZED GREY PAINTED POCKETS

 

INTERIOR

Leather seats, Heated and cooled front seats, Heated second row outboard seats, Automatic Tri-Zone air conditioning, 10-way Power Driver, 8-way Power Passenger, 2nd Row 40/20/40 Power fold, 3rd Row 60/40 Power fold, Illuminated Entry with Ambient Lighting, 4 12V powerpoints, 1 230V AC outlet, Heated, Leather, Power Tilt/ Telescoping steering wheel with Audio/Cruise/Cluster Controls and Memory Function, 6 USB A ports, 2 USB C ports, Perimeter alarm, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), 6 airbags with Safety Canopy Side Curtain, Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start, MyKey technology, Dynamic Vehicle Safety, Passive Anti-Theft System, Auto-dimming rearview mirror

DRIVER ASSIST TECHNOLOGY AND ENTERTAINMENT

Rearview camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front and rear sensing system, Ford Co-Pilot360 (with Hill Descent Control), Remote Start system, Bluetooth, Bang & Olufsen 12 speaker system, SYNC®4 with Voice Recognition infotainment system, 8" Productivity Cluster, 8" Productivity Cluster, Wireless charging pad 

EXTERIOR

Twin spar with chrome chicklets grille, LED fog lamps, LED headlamps with auto on/off, LED taillamps, Chrome accented running boards, Power-Folding mirros with Autofold, Heated Glass, Turn Signal Indicators, Security Approach Lamps, Driver/Passenger Side Memory, Driver’s Side Auto-Dimming and Body-Color Caps, Hands-Free, Foot-Activated with Liftglass, Single exhaust, Panoramic Vista Roof, Signature exterior lighting

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

