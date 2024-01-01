Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford Explorer

25,832 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Explorer

ST-Line, Moonroof, Nav, One Owner!

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Ford Explorer

ST-Line, Moonroof, Nav, One Owner!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 11467903
  2. 11467903
  3. 11467903
  4. 11467903
  5. 11467903
  6. 11467903
  7. 11467903
  8. 11467903
  9. 11467903
  10. 11467903
  11. 11467903
  12. 11467903
  13. 11467903
  14. 11467903
  15. 11467903
  16. 11467903
  17. 11467903
  18. 11467903
  19. 11467903
  20. 11467903
  21. 11467903
  22. 11467903
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,832KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8KH7PGB92521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,832 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2023 Ford Explorer ST-Line, Moonroof, Nav, One Owner! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2023 Ford Explorer ST-Line, Moonroof, Nav, One Owner! 25,832 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT, 5.0L V6, Local Trade!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT, 5.0L V6, Local Trade!! 118,323 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium EcoBoost, Low Km’s, Local Trade! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium EcoBoost, Low Km’s, Local Trade! 73,143 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2023 Ford Explorer