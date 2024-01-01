Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2023 GMC YUKON 4WD 4DR DENALI</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE W/ DFM</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>420 HORSEPOWER | 460 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>13.1L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.6L/100KM CITY | 15L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>22 MULTI-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEELS</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Magnetic Ride Control, Mechanical Limited Slip Differential, Hill Descent Control, Transfer Case 2-Speed, Dual Exhaust Tips, Stabilitrak Electronic Precision Shift, Trailering Equipment</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>14 Speaker Bose Audio System, Keyless Open Including Ext. Range Remote Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Infotainment System, w/ 10.2  HD Colour Touchscreen, Nav Capable w/ Nav, Voice Recognition, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto Capable, In-vehicle Apps And Personalization Capable, Wireless Charging, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Radio Capable,</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Tri-Zone Automatic HVAC, Perforated Leather Appointed Heated And Ventilated Front Bucket Power Seats, Memory Settings, Driver Seat, Outside Mirrors, Steering Column, Pedals, Second Row Heated Bucket Seats with Power Release, Third Row 60/40 Split Bench with Power Fold, Heated Steering Wheel</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>EXTERIOR</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>LED Headlamps, Daytime Running Lamps, Front Fog Lamps, Hands Free Power Liftgate</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>SAFETY & SECURITY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>HD Surround Vision, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Front and Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Safety Alert Seat, Theft Deterrent System</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>22 Multi-spoke Gloss Black Wheels</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Assist Steps:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Power Retractable w/ Perimeter Lighting</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Adaptive Cruise Control</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2023 GMC Yukon

43,475 KM

$89,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon

4WD 4dr Denali

12013735

2023 GMC Yukon

4WD 4dr Denali

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,475KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKS2DKLXPR243018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Brownstone/Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 43,475 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 GMC YUKON 4WD 4DR DENALI

6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE W/ DFM

420 HORSEPOWER | 460 LB-FT OF TORQUE

13.1L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.6L/100KM CITY | 15L/100KM COMBINED

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

22" MULTI-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEELS

 

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL

Magnetic Ride Control, Mechanical Limited Slip Differential, Hill Descent Control, Transfer Case 2-Speed, Dual Exhaust Tips, Stabilitrak Electronic Precision Shift, Trailering Equipment

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY

14 Speaker Bose Audio System, Keyless Open Including Ext. Range Remote Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Infotainment System, w/ 10.2"  HD Colour Touchscreen, Nav Capable w/ Nav, Voice Recognition, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto Capable, In-vehicle Apps And Personalization Capable, Wireless Charging, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Radio Capable,

INTERIOR 

Tri-Zone Automatic HVAC, Perforated Leather Appointed Heated And Ventilated Front Bucket Power Seats, Memory Settings, Driver Seat, Outside Mirrors, Steering Column, Pedals, Second Row Heated Bucket Seats with Power Release, Third Row 60/40 Split Bench with Power Fold, Heated Steering Wheel

EXTERIOR

LED Headlamps, Daytime Running Lamps, Front Fog Lamps, Hands Free Power Liftgate

SAFETY & SECURITY

HD Surround Vision, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Front and Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Safety Alert Seat, Theft Deterrent System

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

22" Multi-spoke Gloss Black Wheels

Assist Steps:
Power Retractable w/ Perimeter Lighting

Adaptive Cruise Control

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$89,995

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2023 GMC Yukon