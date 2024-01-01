$89,995+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon
4WD 4dr Denali
2023 GMC Yukon
4WD 4dr Denali
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Brownstone/Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 43,475 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 GMC YUKON 4WD 4DR DENALI
6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE W/ DFM
420 HORSEPOWER | 460 LB-FT OF TORQUE
13.1L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.6L/100KM CITY | 15L/100KM COMBINED
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
22" MULTI-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEELS
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
Magnetic Ride Control, Mechanical Limited Slip Differential, Hill Descent Control, Transfer Case 2-Speed, Dual Exhaust Tips, Stabilitrak Electronic Precision Shift, Trailering Equipment
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY
14 Speaker Bose Audio System, Keyless Open Including Ext. Range Remote Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, GMC Infotainment System, w/ 10.2" HD Colour Touchscreen, Nav Capable w/ Nav, Voice Recognition, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto Capable, In-vehicle Apps And Personalization Capable, Wireless Charging, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Radio Capable,
INTERIOR
Tri-Zone Automatic HVAC, Perforated Leather Appointed Heated And Ventilated Front Bucket Power Seats, Memory Settings, Driver Seat, Outside Mirrors, Steering Column, Pedals, Second Row Heated Bucket Seats with Power Release, Third Row 60/40 Split Bench with Power Fold, Heated Steering Wheel
EXTERIOR
LED Headlamps, Daytime Running Lamps, Front Fog Lamps, Hands Free Power Liftgate
SAFETY & SECURITY
HD Surround Vision, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Front and Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Safety Alert Seat, Theft Deterrent System
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
22" Multi-spoke Gloss Black Wheels
Assist Steps:
Power Retractable w/ Perimeter Lighting
Adaptive Cruise Control
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325