2023 GMC Yukon

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;> W/DFM 10-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>STANDARD EQUIPMENT</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>• MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL • MECHANICAL LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL • HILL DESCENT CONTROL • TRANSFER CASE 2-SPEED • DUAL EXHAUST TIPS • 20 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS • STABILITRAK • ELECTRONIC PRECISION SHIFT • TRAILERING EQUIPMENT CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY • 14 SPEAKER BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM • KEYLESS OPEN INCLUDING EXT. RANGE REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY • KEYLESS START • REMOTE VEHICLE START • GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, W/ 10.2 HD COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN CONNECTED NAV CAPABLE W/ NAV, VOICE RECOGNITION, BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO CAPABLE, IN-VEHICLE APPS AND PERSONALIZATION CAPABLE • WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY/ WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO • WIRELESS CHARGING • HEAD-UP DISPLAY • ONSTAR (R) SERVICES & WI-FI (R) AVAILABLE; SEE ONSTAR.CA FOR TERMS • SIRIUSXM RADIO CAPABLE, ALL ACCESS TRIAL W/ SUBSCRIPTION SOLD SEPARATELY INTERIOR • TRI-ZONE AUTOMATIC HVAC • PERFORATED LEATHER APPOINTED HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT BUCKET POWER SEATS • MEMORY SETTINGS, DRIVER SEAT, OUTSIDE MIRRORS, STEERING COLUMN, PEDALS • SECOND ROW HEATED BUCKET SEAT, POWER RELEASE • THIRD ROW 60/40 SPLIT BENCH, POWER FOLD • HEATED STEERING WHEEL EXTERIOR • LED HEADLAMPS • DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS • FRONT FOG LAMPS • HANDS FREE POWER LIFTGATE </span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY & SECURITY</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>• HD SURROUND VISION • FORWARD COLLISION ALERT • LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT • LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING • FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST • REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT • REAR PEDESTRIAN ALERT • AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING • FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING • FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR • SAFETY ALERT SEAT • THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM MANUFACTURERS </span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>REAR SEAT MEDIA SYSTEM, </span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>INCLUDES DUAL REAR SEAT-MOUNTED 12.6 DIAGONAL COLOR-TOUCH LCD HD SCREENS</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>WHEELS, 22, BRIGHT MACHINED</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE:</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>PROGRADE TRAILERING SYSTEM •COOLING SYSTEM, EXTRA CAPACITY •TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER •TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT •HITCH GUIDANCE W/ HITCH VIEW •IN-VEHICLE TRAILERING APP, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL </span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2023 GMC Yukon

26,109 KM

Details Description Features

$92,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 GMC Yukon

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12517702

2023 GMC Yukon

Denali

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

  1. 1747084321348
  2. 1747084321846
  3. 1747084322326
  4. 1747084322785
  5. 1747084323244
  6. 1747084323689
  7. 1747084324210
  8. 1747084324664
  9. 1747084325117
  10. 1747084325636
  11. 1747084326162
  12. 1747084326643
  13. 1747084327057
  14. 1747084327599
  15. 1747084328073
  16. 1747084328533
  17. 1747084328993
  18. 1747084329471
  19. 1747084329941
  20. 1747084330391
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$92,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,109KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKS2DKL1PR255171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,109 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE

 W/DFM 10-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

STANDARD EQUIPMENT

 

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL

 

• MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL • MECHANICAL LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL • HILL DESCENT CONTROL • TRANSFER CASE 2-SPEED • DUAL EXHAUST TIPS • 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS • STABILITRAK • ELECTRONIC PRECISION SHIFT • TRAILERING EQUIPMENT CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY • 14 SPEAKER BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM • KEYLESS OPEN INCLUDING EXT. RANGE REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY • KEYLESS START • REMOTE VEHICLE START • GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, W/ 10.2" HD COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN CONNECTED NAV CAPABLE W/ NAV, VOICE RECOGNITION, BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO CAPABLE, IN-VEHICLE APPS AND PERSONALIZATION CAPABLE • WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY/ WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO • WIRELESS CHARGING • HEAD-UP DISPLAY • ONSTAR (R) SERVICES & WI-FI (R) AVAILABLE; SEE ONSTAR.CA FOR TERMS • SIRIUSXM RADIO CAPABLE, ALL ACCESS TRIAL W/ SUBSCRIPTION SOLD SEPARATELY INTERIOR • TRI-ZONE AUTOMATIC HVAC • PERFORATED LEATHER APPOINTED HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT BUCKET POWER SEATS • MEMORY SETTINGS, DRIVER SEAT, OUTSIDE MIRRORS, STEERING COLUMN, PEDALS • SECOND ROW HEATED BUCKET SEAT, POWER RELEASE • THIRD ROW 60/40 SPLIT BENCH, POWER FOLD • HEATED STEERING WHEEL EXTERIOR • LED HEADLAMPS • DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS • FRONT FOG LAMPS • HANDS FREE POWER LIFTGATE

SAFETY & SECURITY

• HD SURROUND VISION • FORWARD COLLISION ALERT • LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT • LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING • FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST • REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT • REAR PEDESTRIAN ALERT • AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING • FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING • FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR • SAFETY ALERT SEAT • THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM MANUFACTURER'S 

 

REAR SEAT MEDIA SYSTEM,

INCLUDES DUAL REAR SEAT-MOUNTED 12.6" DIAGONAL COLOR-TOUCH LCD HD SCREENS

WHEELS, 22", BRIGHT MACHINED

MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE:

PROGRADE TRAILERING SYSTEM •COOLING SYSTEM, EXTRA CAPACITY •TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER •TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT •HITCH GUIDANCE W/ HITCH VIEW •IN-VEHICLE TRAILERING APP, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL 

 

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Tilbury, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 116,143 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline for sale in Tilbury, ON
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline 22,894 KM SOLD
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Double Cab 147
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Double Cab 147" LT 88,745 KM $43,995 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$92,895

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2023 GMC Yukon