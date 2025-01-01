$92,895+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$92,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,109 KM
Vehicle Description
6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE
W/DFM 10-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
STANDARD EQUIPMENT
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL
• MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL • MECHANICAL LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL • HILL DESCENT CONTROL • TRANSFER CASE 2-SPEED • DUAL EXHAUST TIPS • 20" POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS • STABILITRAK • ELECTRONIC PRECISION SHIFT • TRAILERING EQUIPMENT CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY • 14 SPEAKER BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM • KEYLESS OPEN INCLUDING EXT. RANGE REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY • KEYLESS START • REMOTE VEHICLE START • GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, W/ 10.2" HD COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN CONNECTED NAV CAPABLE W/ NAV, VOICE RECOGNITION, BLUETOOTH AUDIO STREAMING, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO CAPABLE, IN-VEHICLE APPS AND PERSONALIZATION CAPABLE • WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY/ WIRELESS ANDROID AUTO • WIRELESS CHARGING • HEAD-UP DISPLAY • ONSTAR (R) SERVICES & WI-FI (R) AVAILABLE; SEE ONSTAR.CA FOR TERMS • SIRIUSXM RADIO CAPABLE, ALL ACCESS TRIAL W/ SUBSCRIPTION SOLD SEPARATELY INTERIOR • TRI-ZONE AUTOMATIC HVAC • PERFORATED LEATHER APPOINTED HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT BUCKET POWER SEATS • MEMORY SETTINGS, DRIVER SEAT, OUTSIDE MIRRORS, STEERING COLUMN, PEDALS • SECOND ROW HEATED BUCKET SEAT, POWER RELEASE • THIRD ROW 60/40 SPLIT BENCH, POWER FOLD • HEATED STEERING WHEEL EXTERIOR • LED HEADLAMPS • DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS • FRONT FOG LAMPS • HANDS FREE POWER LIFTGATE
SAFETY & SECURITY
• HD SURROUND VISION • FORWARD COLLISION ALERT • LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT • LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING • FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST • REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT • REAR PEDESTRIAN ALERT • AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING • FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING • FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR • SAFETY ALERT SEAT • THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM MANUFACTURER'S
REAR SEAT MEDIA SYSTEM,
INCLUDES DUAL REAR SEAT-MOUNTED 12.6" DIAGONAL COLOR-TOUCH LCD HD SCREENS
WHEELS, 22", BRIGHT MACHINED
MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE:
PROGRADE TRAILERING SYSTEM •COOLING SYSTEM, EXTRA CAPACITY •TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER •TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT •HITCH GUIDANCE W/ HITCH VIEW •IN-VEHICLE TRAILERING APP, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Andre Lanoue Sales
+ taxes & licensing
