2023 Hyundai Elantra

10,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

  1. 10824153
  2. 10824153
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLN4AG8PU422193

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Hyundai Elantra