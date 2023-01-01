$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
10,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLN4AG8PU422193
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 10,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
